True Crime Conversations: Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women of NXIVM Discussed in Australia

The immensely popular Australian podcast series Mama Mia True Crime Conversations, as well as Apple Podcasts, has a new episode that stars the publisher of Frank Report, Frank Parlato, talking about the Lost Women of Nxivm – Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.

Kristen Snyder, who vanished mysteriously in 2003 while attending a Nxivm/ESP intensive.

Kristin Snyder – disappeared in 2003

Frank’s two-hour film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm”, which first appeared on Investigation Discovery in the USA on December 8, 2019, has also appeared in the UK and throughout Europe. It will be airing in Australia on April 16 on TV.

The film was a runaway hit and achieved a rare ratings achievements – an audience that steadily grew for the entire two hours it was on air.

Here is the link to see the film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm on ID”:

https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/lost-women-of-nxivm/





Among those who appear in the production are:

Rick Ross

Neil Glazer

Dr. Jana Lalich

Joseph O’Hara

Omar Rosales

Susan Dones

Heidi Clifford

Heidi Hutchinson

Angela Ucci

A DOS woman [In silhouette to shield her identity]

An inner circle member who had cancer and survived [Her identity is also concealed]

Kristin Keeffe

Lieutenant Alan Nickel, Seward Police

Kenny Powers

Michael and Sherry Miller of Miller’s Landing

Roger Stone

Handwriting expert

Ballistics expert

Harbor Master for Resurrection Bay

Kayak expert in Resurrection Bay

Forensic scientist to test hair samples

And others

Yesterday, Mama Mia True Crime Conversation and Apple Podcast published an interview with Frank that gave some new details about the Lost Women – and the sinister suspect in their demise, Nxivm founder, Keith Alan Raniere.

Much that is discussed was not seen in the film.





Here is the link to listen to the interview:





https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/true-crime-conversations/nxivm/





It also aired on Apple Podcastshttps://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/true-crime-conversations/id1469153910?i=1000471591914





Here is how True Crime introduced the podcast:

The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the now-defunct NXIVM cult is one of the most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiralled into a dark, secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation, all at the hands of founder Keith Raniere and his accomplices. Additionally, several women involved with the NXIVM founder died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

A former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist, Frank Parlato, explores the case in this episode. Frank’s documentary, The Lost Women Of NXIVM, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.

CREDITS

Guest: Frank Parlato

Host: Jessie Stephens

Technical Producer: Luca Lavigne

Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper

RESEARCH

The Lost Women Of NXIVM, Frank Parlato, Investigation Discovery, FOXTEL https://bit.ly/lostwomen

Allison Mack Pleads Guilty In Alleged NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’ Case, CBS New York https://bit.ly/2Vagt8x

NXIVM Sex Cult Conviction News Conference, CBS New York https://bit.ly/lostwomen2

Here are some of their episodes:

32 Minutes April 15

Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town

The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain

Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su

A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery

Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online

Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder

“I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks

Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist

The Eastern Suburbs Killer

Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau

Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen

The Claremont Serial Killer

Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany

Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders

Best Of 2019: The Beauty Queen Killer

The Sydney Siege: Part Two

The Sydney Siege: Part One

John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia

It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick



