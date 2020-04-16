True Crime Conversations: Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women of NXIVM Discussed in Australia
The immensely popular Australian podcast series Mama Mia True Crime Conversations, as well as Apple Podcasts, has a new episode that stars the publisher of Frank Report, Frank Parlato, talking about the Lost Women of Nxivm – Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.
Kristen Snyder, who vanished mysteriously in 2003 while attending a Nxivm/ESP intensive.
Kristin Snyder – disappeared in 2003
Frank’s two-hour film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm”, which first appeared on Investigation Discovery in the USA on December 8, 2019, has also appeared in the UK and throughout Europe. It will be airing in Australia on April 16 on TV.
The film was a runaway hit and achieved a rare ratings achievements – an audience that steadily grew for the entire two hours it was on air.
Here is the link to see the film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm on ID”:
https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/lost-women-of-nxivm/
Among those who appear in the production are:
Rick Ross
Neil Glazer
Dr. Jana Lalich
Joseph O’Hara
Omar Rosales
Susan Dones
Heidi Clifford
Heidi Hutchinson
Angela Ucci
A DOS woman [In silhouette to shield her identity]
An inner circle member who had cancer and survived [Her identity is also concealed]
Kristin Keeffe
Lieutenant Alan Nickel, Seward Police
Kenny Powers
Michael and Sherry Miller of Miller’s Landing
Roger Stone
Handwriting expert
Ballistics expert
Harbor Master for Resurrection Bay
Kayak expert in Resurrection Bay
Forensic scientist to test hair samples
And others
Yesterday, Mama Mia True Crime Conversation and Apple Podcast published an interview with Frank that gave some new details about the Lost Women – and the sinister suspect in their demise, Nxivm founder, Keith Alan Raniere.
Much that is discussed was not seen in the film.
Here is the link to listen to the interview:
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/true-crime-conversations/nxivm/
It also aired on Apple Podcastshttps://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/true-crime-conversations/id1469153910?i=1000471591914
Here is how True Crime introduced the podcast:
The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the now-defunct NXIVM cult is one of the most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiralled into a dark, secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation, all at the hands of founder Keith Raniere and his accomplices. Additionally, several women involved with the NXIVM founder died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
A former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist, Frank Parlato, explores the case in this episode. Frank’s documentary, The Lost Women Of NXIVM, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.
CREDITS
Guest: Frank Parlato
Host: Jessie Stephens
Technical Producer: Luca Lavigne
Executive Producer and Editor: Elise Cooper
RESEARCH
The Lost Women Of NXIVM, Frank Parlato, Investigation Discovery, FOXTEL https://bit.ly/lostwomen
Allison Mack Pleads Guilty In Alleged NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’ Case, CBS New York https://bit.ly/2Vagt8x
NXIVM Sex Cult Conviction News Conference, CBS New York https://bit.ly/lostwomen2
Here are some of their episodes:
Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women Of NXIVM
32 Minutes April 15
Stephanie Scott: The Case That Shook A Small Town
40 Minutes · 08 Apr 2020
The Disappearance Of Sydney Model Revelle Balmain
31 Minutes · 01 Apr 2020
Drugs, Dictators, A Diabolical Plot: The Last Voyage Of The Pong Su
39 Minutes · 25 Mar 2020
A Shark, A Tattooed Arm, And A Baffling Murder Mystery
46 Minutes · 18 Mar 2020
Qandeel Baloch Was Murdered For What She Posted Online
45 Minutes · 11 Mar 2020
Inside The Twisted Van Breda Family Murder
41 Minutes · 04 Mar 2020
“I Was In A Horror Film”: Surviving The Salt Creek Attacks
45 Minutes · 26 Feb 2020
Diabolical And Detonated; The Collar Bomb Heist
30 Minutes · 19 Feb 2020
37 Minutes · 12 Feb 2020
Perfect Murder Or Tragic Accident: What Happened To Rebecca Zahau
45 Minutes · 05 Feb 2020
Katherine Knight: The Abattoir Murderer Of Aberdeen
41 Minutes · 29 Jan 2020
46 Minutes · 22 Jan 2020
Best Of 2019: The Case Of Balcony Murderer Simon Gittany
52 Minutes · 08 Jan 2020
Best Of 2019: The Bowraville Murders
55 Minutes · 01 Jan 2020
Best Of 2019: The Beauty Queen Killer
65 Minutes · 25 Dec 2019
42 Minutes · 18 Dec 2019
44 Minutes · 11 Dec 2019
John Edwards And The Family Murder That Shook Australia
27 Minutes · 04 Dec 2019
It Took 30 Years To Solve The Mystery Of What Happened To Ursula Barwick