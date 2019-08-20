Toni Natalie: Not Who She Says She Is?

Editor’s Note: Frank Report knows the identity of “Truth Seeker” – and considers them to be a highly reliable source of information about NXIVM and Keith Raniere. The author’s request to publish this post under a pseudonym because of recent threats of lawsuits is being honored because of that threat. Similar consideration will be given to others who wish to publish their opinions and thoughts without risking the threat of becoming a defendant in a defamation or libel lawsuit.

*****

By: Truth Seeker

I found it interesting how several commenters regarding Joe O’Hara’s recent post tried so hard to take the spotlight off of Toni Natalie and put it on Nancy Salzman.

Nancy Salzman

True, Nancy Salzman ran NXIVM until she was replaced by the deep pockets, brainless Clare Bear Bronfman.

Salzman and Bronfman did their damage, and both will soon pay for their evil deeds.

But Toni Natalie is another story and her questionable activities are likely to become public fodder now that she has turned herself into a public figure as the self-proclaimed heroine in her soon to be released book, “The Rise & Fall of NXIVM.”

Let’s not forget she was with Keith Raniere during his illegal Consumers Buyline Inc. (CBI) operation.

Before he became Vanguard, Keith Raniere started a business called Consumers' Buyline. It failed and went out of business.

Before he became Vanguard, Keith Raniere started a business called Consumers’ Buyline. It was shut down because it was an illegal pyramid scheme.

In addition to working for CBI, she not only left husband number three (or maybe he left her?) for Raniere so she could have Raniere as her lover, we now know Toni was not honest about her relationship with Raniere.

Those close to Raniere who have jumped ship and who knew Natalie have reported that Raniere did not live or sleep with Toni as much as she has claimed. They are also reporting Toni knew about the other women.

Keith Raniere specialized in taking photographs of naked women - but this is not one of his photos

Keith Raniere specialized in taking photographs of naked women – but this is not one of his photos

Toni never counted on the truth coming out or that questions would get asked and that these women would speak about Toni’s and Raniere’s relationship.

Toni Natalie knew Raniere was willing to break the law.

When CBI cratered, she never questioned what happened to the millions of dollars the company had supposedly made when it was operating. Toni enjoyed the wealth of CBI as one of its top salespeople and leaders.

Toni Natalie also knew that Raniere had blown through people’s money in the commodities market during their CBI years. Toni never took the time to warn others via the media. Had she, maybe people in NXIVM would have never trusted Raniere with their millions.

Toni Natalie didn’t leave her lover, Raniere, after the “takedown” of CBI for illegal business practices.

Instead, she went on to start another business with him – but hid his involvement because Raniere had been barred by the State of New York from operating any type of multi-level marketing business.

So, Natalie put the business, National Health Network, which was another multi-level marketing company, in her name. Hmmm… Just like Nancy Salzman did to hid Raniere’s involvement in NXIVM.

Toni Natalie also hid other assets of Raniere when he registered a patent of his in the name of a company that she allegedly owned. She then claimed he had gifted the patent to her.

Come on, Raniere gave it to her out of the goodness of his heart?

Yeah right, and I have a bridge in Arizona for sale.

He later attempted to sue AT&T and Microsoft for patent infringement, but the lawsuit got thrown out of court due to his inability to prove he owned the company that controlled the patent.

The US Patent Office canceled the patents Keith Raniere claimed were his in a federal lawsuit against Microsoft.

The US Patent Office canceled the patents Keith Raniere claimed were his in a federal lawsuit against AT&T and Microsoft.

But did Toni Natalie speak up to advise AT&T and Microsoft of the fraud Raniere was trying to perpetuate?

Nope.

Instead, she called Raniere and offered to sell him the patent back to him for One Million Dollars – believing Clare Bronfman would gladly pay this for him so he could walk into the courtroom and shove ownership up AT&T, Microsoft and the Judge’s you know what.

And when that didn’t work, Toni tried to sell the patent to Microsoft. They offered her $50,000. But that wasn’t enough for her.

So, in the end, she walked away with nothing and ended up being sued by Raniere for the rights for the patent.

He lost that case too, and the patent itself was finally declared to be null and void.

Raniere also ended up owing a lot of legal fees for all his patent-related lawsuits that went nowhere.

***

Coming soon, the rest of the story as the investigation for the truth continues…