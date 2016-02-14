Times Union story reports ACOD – and shows O’Hara altered

By now I imagine most readers are aware of the Albany Times Union story which reports that the hunt to punish Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie and Joseph O’Hara has ended with ACOD’s.

Here is the link:

http://www.timesunion.com/local/article/NXIVM-hacking-case-to-be-tossed-6827893.php#photo-9397648

Joseph O'Hara tried to return the property he borrowed money against to Clare and Sara Bronfman. I will never forget the blood curdling attitude Raniere had - he told the Bronfmans we don't want the property back, we want O'Hara indicted.

Joseph O’Hara looks considerably different in this photograph taken by th then he did in the past. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)

Joe O'Hara was spied on by NXIVM, but the spies they hired were so incompetent that they provided phony bank statements.

The pictures of O’Hara are like a before and after view of those who are to be punished by Raniere. Who knows what internal changes have transpired for O’Hara in his decade plus long fight with the mega rich Raniere.

Joseph Jake O'Hara

Defendant Joseph J. O’Hara, right, appears Tuesday afternoon with his attorney Paul Edwards in the courtroom of Judge Stephen W. Herrick at the Albany Judicial Center on Feb. 10, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times Union)

Keith Raniere attacked his former lover Barbara Bouchey as is the wont of the world's most ethical man.

Barbara Bouchey was acquitted of computer trespassing.

The brave Barbara Bouchey represented herself and prevails.

(Defendant Barbara Bouchey, right, appears Tuesday afternoon in the courtroom of Judge Stephen W. Herrick at the Albany Judicial Center on Feb. 10, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. –Skip Dickstein/Times Union)

After all this fuss, court and law enforcement and court resources and the resources of the defendants, the attempt by Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman to imprison Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie failed.

Vanguard indeed!