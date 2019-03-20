Times Union Event NOW on YouTube — Debate over whether Bouchey dominated conversation is settled

There has been some debate on Frank Report about Monday’s Times Union event “Nxivm Exposed’ and whether Barbara Bouchey unfairly dominated the conversation, ignoring the desire of the audience to listen to the other panelists – Catherine Oxenberg and attorney Mike Grygiel.

Concerned Mom wrote, “The overall consensus within 3 tables was that [Bouchey] took over and was taking credit. If anyone on that panel truly made this happen [taking down Nxivm], it was Catherine. Who sadly we didn’t hear much from.”

Anonymous wrote: “Barbara did dominate the discussion. The few times Catherine Oxenberg actually got to speak, Bouchey would often be dismissive of her comments and say, ‘Well I was there!’ implying that Ms. Oxenberg was not. …The audience wanted to hear what each of the panel members had to say and the frustration in the audience was evident. And those who registered online were asked to submit questions to ask the panel. Not a single one of those questions was addressed.”

Albany Defense Attorney With Big Ears wrote, “If the TU actually put up a video of that entire proceeding, Frank Report readers will find out that this summary of the event actually understates how much she sought to dominate the conversation about every issue that was discussed.”

Barbara Bouchey explained, “One of the reasons I spoke more than others is the list of questions the Times Union has was four times more, and I possessed facts and knowledge of NXIVM that neither Catherine nor Michael have, given they were never a part of the NXIVM community. I will respond to this later, but want to be on the record now informing readers that [the Frank Report post describing the TU event] is a slightly jaded portrayal of what I said, and I think it only fair for them to learn of the inaccuracies. The video will be provided, hopefully soon, wherein readers can hear the entire panel discussion, and judge for themselves.”

***

Now, happily, we have the video of the event. Someone posted it on YouTube.

Did Barbara dominate the conversation? And if she did, was it only because she had so much more important stuff to say than Catherine Oxenberg or Mike Grygiel?

The second question I cannot answer. I leave that to each viewer to decide.

But the first question can be answered: Barbara spoke 71 percent of the time.

How do I know?

I asked longtime Frank Report reader and occasional intern, Julia Brown, to review the entire video and measure the amount of time each panelist spoke – based on the time they had the microphone in their hand.

This is the result:

Catherine Oxenberg spoke for 8.55 minutes.

Barbara Bouchey spoke for 49.51 minutes.





Mike Grygiel spoke for 12.45 minutes.





Julia added: “Barbara was interrupted from her soliloquies by Brendan Lyons with a 10-second question a few times. That may cut Barbara’s time down to 48 or 49 minutes.





“Below is my time chart based on the video. Barbara often spoke for 4 or 5 minutes straight, while Catherine’s replies were usually under one minute. Mike Grygiel spoke the least number of times but was less susceptible to Barbara interrupting and being dismissive so he actually spoke a little longer than Catherine.”





***

Barbara Bouchey [c] discusses her experiences in Nxivm at a forum sponsored by the Albany Times Union. Brendan Lyons, senior investigative editor for the Times Union [l] and Catherine Oxenberg [r].

Barbara Bouchey speaks to the audience as Brendan Lyons and Catherine Oxenberg look on.





Catherine

Seconds

Barb

Seconds





Mike

Seconds

8:10 – 9:39

89





10:20 – 14:32

252





29:50 – 34:07

257

14:53 – 15:40

47





16:19 – 20:05

226





35:08 – 39:11

243

24:29 – 26:24

115





20:52 – 24:08

196





45:30 – 46:45

75

26:56 – 27:35

39





41:13 – 45:25

252





1 hour





27:59 – 28:14

15





47:18 – 50:48

210





1:37 – 2:27

50

39:45 – 40:08

23





52:09 – 54:17

128





12:49 – 12:56

7

40:13 – 40:41

28





58:00 – 59:36

96





13:17 – 13:28

11

54:24 – 54:37

13





1hour







38:23 – 40:07

104

1hour:







2:59 – 5:03

124









1:03 – 1:36

33





5:28 – 09:04

216





Total

747

9:58 – 10:03

5





10:05 – 11:10

65









17:17 – 17:38

21





11:48 – 12:37

49









20:50 – 21:25

35





12:59 – 13:17

18









27:01 – 27:46

45





13:28 – 14:45

77









30:08 – 30:13

5





15:36 – 17:04

88















17:59 – 20:20

141









Total

513





22:09 – 25:49

220















26:03 – 26:57

54















27:46 – 30:08

142















30:14 – 32:15

121















33:14 – 38:22

308































Total

2983