Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock…

The countdown has officially begun. Sometime in the next few days, one or more superseding indictments will be unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Eastern Division of New York – and, when that happens, some will have their lives changed forever. Given the prior statements that have been made, on the record, by Moira Kim Penza, the Assistant U.S. Attorney who is the lead prosecutor in the currently pending case against Keith Raniere and Allison Mack, it seems likely that the superseding indictment(s) will contain additional criminal charges against Raniere and Mack – and new criminal charges against one or more of the other individuals who help facilitate, finance, and/or operate the NXIVM sex-slaver cult.

Just imagine how they’re feeling right now. What type of questions are running through heads all day long – and as they lay in bed at night:

Am I going to be one of the new ones indicted?

If I don’t get indicted this time, will they indict me at a later date?

What if Clare Bronfman doesn’t offer to pay for my criminal defense attorney?

Will my family – with whom I haven’t communicated in years – be willing and able to do so (I’ve heard those New York City criminal defense attorneys will want at least a $250,000 retainer to represent anyone in this case – and that it may cost each defendant at least $1 million to go to trial)?

Will the judge grant me bail – and, if so, where am I going to get the money that will be required for it?

Will my parents be willing to put their home on the line so that I can stay out of prison for a few more months?

What will I do if I’m offered a deal by the prosecutors? Worse yet, what will I do if I’m not offered a deal by the prosecutors?

Will other members of the cult testify against me (They’ve all told me they won’t do that but how can I trust anyone who may be looking at spending the next 20-years in prison?)?

How long can I survive in prison without going crazy: 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years? What will I look like when I get out?

What sorts of criminal activities do I know about that may be of interest to the Feds?- Do they know who carried cash across the border from Mexico into the U.S.?

– Do they know about all the P.O. boxes we used to funnel other cash into the U.S.?

– Do they know how much cash – and other things – we smuggled into the U.S. on-board the Bronfmans’ private plane?

– Do they know what really happened to Gina Hutchinson?

– Do they know what really happened to Kristin Snyder?

– Do they know about all the law enforcement officials that we bribed?

– Do they know all about the other law enforcement officials that we compromised – and then blackmailed to do our bidding?

– Do they know about all the lies that we told in the Rick Ross case?

– Do they know about all the lies that we told – and all the fake evidence we produced – to get Joe O’Hara indicted back in 2007?

– Do they know everything that Richard Mays, a close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, did to help advance NXIVM’s agenda?

– Do they know how much money we ran through the fake foundations – and what actually happened to all that money?

– Do they know about how much money we forced the nannies who worked at Rainbow Cultural Garden to kick back to us – and what happened to that money?

– Do they know about the fake evidence we produced to get Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara, and John Tighe indicted on those phony computer trespass charges back in 2015?

– Do they know how much we paid Jack Goldenberg to give us all of Joe O’Hara’s emails from his former company’s server?

– Do they know how we got Holly Trexler to continue with the computer trespass charges even after she found out there was no basis for them?

– Do they know that we planted child porn on John Tighe’s computer?

– Do they know what we did to get Joe O’Hara indicted in Texas?

– Do they know how we bribed a judge in Mexico to issue false indictments against Toni Natalie, Susan Dones, Kim Woolhouse, Barbara Bouchey, Frank Parlato and Joe O’Hara – and that each of them will still get arrested if they ever travel to Mexico?

– Do they know all the lies we told in the Yuri Plyam trial? Do they know we’re still trying to market the properties that we said were worthless – and that we hired one of our former “expert witnesses” to handle the marketing even though she’s never done that kind of work (Keith thought it was a clever way to pay her off for her phony testimony against Yuri)?

– Do they know all the illegal and unethical things our attorneys did to advance cases against Keith’s enemies: e.g., Bill Savino, John Bartolomeo, Steve Coffey, Bob Crockett, Mike McDermott, Pam Nichols, et al?

– Do they know about all the experiments we were running on the kids who attended Rainbow Cultural Garden?

– Do they know how we were getting all those phony visas for the Mexican girls (I bet they don’t know about that attorney down South who was a key part of the scheme)?

– Do they know where all the DOS “collateral” is located?

– Do they know where all the other videotapes are located?

– Do they know how much we paid – and all the lies we told – to get Frank Parlato indicted?

– Is Nancy going to flip in order to save Lauren and Michelle?

– Do they know about the money laundering we did for the Mexican cartels?

– Do they know what Keith’s real plan was for Libya?

– Do they know how many underage girls Keith raped?

– Do they know about all the computers we hacked into to get “dirt” on Keith’s enemies (Will Ben Meyers or Steve Ose tell them all about that stuff if I don’t)?

These are dark times indeed for those who worked so hard to keep the NXIVM criminal enterprise up-and-running for the past 20 years. The end is near – and there’s nothing they can do right now, except worry and wonder what’s going to happen to them.

Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock…