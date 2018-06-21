They called me ‘a snitch’ for ratting on Raniere; I respond on Sirius XM

By Frank Parlato

I appeared on Sirius XM’s The All Out Show w/ Rude Jude on June 20. I did not know what radio show or station I was on until after I finished. Earlier in the month, someone called me up to ask me to be on a show. I said yes, as I usually do, and then forgot all about it. They called me today and said you ready to be on. I said yes and they called me back and a few moments later I was live.

Jude is a good interviewer, and all went smoothly until they started with live calls. A rash of callers said I was “a snitch” for blowing the whistle on Keith Raniere. One after another called to say I was mad/jealous of Raniere because he was getting all the “pussy”. Then they accused me of accepting stolen money.

I gave my response to each caller and had a great time.

My total interview was about 30 minutes, but it only got hot when they started taking callers – during the last 15 minutes.

Below is the call-in part of the interview where callers accuse me and I respond:

Download All-Out-Show-calls.mp3

The first part of the interview [prior to the call-ins].

Download All-Out-Show-opening.mp3

I had a great time and I wished I could have taken another dozen angry guys telling me how bad I was for blowing up this sex slaver cult called NXIVM.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

The All Out Show w/ Rude Jude : 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (3 hrs)



Jude opens the show recounting what happened during his recent doctor visit. Former NXIVM publicist Frank Parlato talks about the notorious sex cult. The Breakdown with Justin Hunte provides an update on the recent shocking death of XXXTentacion. The news looks into some common myths about sex.

Jude Angelini