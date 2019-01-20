The Suicide Pattern of NLP – was it helpful to Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere?

Below is forbidden NLP Pattern #4: the Suicide Pattern – of Neuro Linguistic Programming.





It is taken from “The Forbidden Knowledge Archive” by Matt Bacak and Brother Mesmer.





According to the authors, who condemn this practice, “This is a particularly nasty pattern that, according to NLP lore, has in fact been responsible for more than one person taking his/her own life.”





The desired outcome is to put the target into a confused and depressed state, ideally that of a person who will consider taking his/her own life. In theory, for those using NLP techniques to destroy another person, a weak person can be guided into taking his/her life. A stronger person, if he/she succumbs to the Suicide Pattern, will experience depression; ideally, it will be dark and prolonged.





Nxivm’s Prefect, Nancy Salzman, claimed to be a leading expert in NLP. Her mentor, Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard, claimed to be expert at all techniques of influencing the mind, including NLP. He claimed he employed only those that were helpful to people.





MK10ART - A student of Raniere is asked to drink from a puddle.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Raniere ordering a woman to drink from a puddle. Raniere gave many such teachings such as running headlong into a tree, eating 800 calories per day for years, never sleeping for more than 4 hours at a stretch, getting branded on your pussy, and having sex with him in order to see the mystical blue light.





Raniere, it has been shown, borrowed or stole heavily from Scientology to create his Nxivm courses. He also, it seems borrowed or stole from NLP. Salzman employed it constantly.





But did they use NLP techniques to help people become depressed and despondent, and in some instances, where people were inconvenient to his plans, use it to help them commit suicide?





Several people who were close to Raniere seemed to have committed suicide. One was a bed partner who he raped when she was 14. Another was a woman he was practicing conversion therapy on and may have impregnated. Yet another was a brother of one his mortal enemies.





In addition to these, many people in his orbit experienced dark years of depression; some had psychotic breakdowns. Did Keith and Nancy employ the Suicide Pattern of NLP or something akin to it that perhaps Keith enhanced with his patent pending accretions to help guide any of their students, or Raniere bed partners, into depression or even suicide?





The NLP Suicide Pattern:





“I don’t know what’s been going on inside your head lately, (Name). Perhaps you need to do some introspection. Perhaps you need to look deep down inside yourself… explore the very essence of who you are… and I don’t know if you’ll notice… just how empty you are, deep inside yourself… so alone, so lonely. And when you explore that place, you only find memories of your failures, frustrations, and missed dreams… To the point where you ask yourself… this is it? This is what I’ve been living for? What an empty life!





These things you do to me… your life in general… only amuse you, but they miserably fail to address that deep longing inside of you… that deep, painful emptiness. That’s why you need to find someone to hurt. To go against.





Yeah (Name). Take your own life… and examine it. You might find yourself saying… This is it? This is all that I have lived for?





And you walk through life light… because you are walking empty. And likewise, realize just how empty and meaningless your actions have been… Now, I think you should go deep inside yourself and examine your own motives and realize that you are hurting yourself more than you are hurting me. It’s sad to see that you enjoy hurting yourself in such a manner, since you obviously got a thrill by cheating on me, but in reality, cheating yourself… out of a life… filled with joy and happiness.”





***

According to Bacak and Brother Mesmer, the popular application of the Suicide Pattern is with cheating husbands, wives, or lovers.





They write, “The Suicide Pattern uses weasel patterns to deliver embedded commands. There is a clever use of ambiguity in the pattern that in a more lofty context could be called artistic. This pattern may not seem that powerful, but skillfully delivered at the right time to the right person, it could be quite harmful. Note the exploitation once again of the ’emptiness’ or ‘black hole’ that is ‘deep down inside’ in parallel with the Void Pattern.”





Read the manual. I’m guessing that Keith Raniere studied the dark side of NLP – and then went out and practiced it.



