New Book by Toni Natalie: ‘The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM’

Another new book on Nxivm is coming out in September by Toni Natalie (Author), Chet Hardin (Author), The book is entitled, ‘The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM.’ It will be available Hardcover – September 24, 2019

Toni Natalie

Amazon is now taking orders for this book.







Kindle

$13.99Earn a $10.49 credit

Hardcover

$28.00 $28.00

Audio CD

$35.00 $35.00

The Program

Here is the description of the book as it appears on Amazon:

A jaw-dropping insider look into the world of the so-called “Hollywood Sex Cult” NXIVM chronicling the rise of enigmatic cult leader, Keith Raniere, from its “Patient Zero,” his former girlfriend and test subject for his coercive control techniques.

Many have heard of NXIVM and its creator, Keith Raniere, the unassuming Albany man now prosecuted for ensnaring tens of thousands of people in the US, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere, to do his bidding and pay millions of dollars to participate in his self-improvement methodology. But where did Keith Raniere begin?

Enter single mother Toni Natalie, Keith’s Patient Zero, the first one indoctrinated into Raniere’s methodology and the first one to escape. THE PROGRAM begins with the origin story of NXIVM, follows its rise to international prominence, and takes the reader into the downfall of Raniere through Toni’s eyes. During this time she bore witness to the evolution of his methodology, including his use of sex, blackmail, and employment of psychological tools such as neuro-linguistic programming to control and punish those who would not heed his wishes. She uniquely details the fortunes lost and the lives left in disarray that she witnessed contemporaneously, including members of DOS, a group of women coerced into sexual acts under the guise of a “women’s empowerment” inner circle, whom Raniere exercised extreme control over directly and through his lieutenants.

But far from being a victim’s story, in the spirit of Erin Brockovich, Toni’s is a nuanced narrative of a multi-dimensional woman saving herself, and then working tirelessly to help other women do the same for themselves. Today, Toni is happy, reunited with her son, and surrounded by friends and family–it is this perspective that makes her such a unique storyteller.