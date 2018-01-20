While it is clear that Rafael Acevdeo is a creep, [or as he calls himself a “piece of shit”], he is also known as the clown prince of Culiacan.

The townsfolk love to make fun of him. Many a joke of how he must be a cuckold and that his wife must have presented herself repeatedly to Keith Raniere [or otherwise how did she sport a cattle brand on her vagina with Keith’s initials?] are making the rounds.

Why the good people of Culiacan find this so hysterically funny I cannot say, but people in Culiacan laugh at the darndest things. Here are a few of the local jokes going the rounds.

***

Rafael poses with, if I am not mistaken, a Clare Bronfman impersonator.

Rafael Acevedo helps his daddy run his pig farms and since Keith Raniere has come down to Mexico, he has been awful proud. But his wife was even more proud.

So how did Rafael actually find out is wife was sleeping with Keith?

She started bathing twice a week.

Everything is a secret with Keith Raniere.

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Rafael was talking to some Society of Cuckold Protectors and Rafael said, “You know, I’m about ready for a vacation. Only this year I’m gonna do it a little different!

“Last year, I took Vanguard’s advice about where to go. So I went to Colorado and my wife got pregnant.”

“So, what you gonna do this year that’s different?” asked one of his SOP friends.

“This year I’m taking my wife with me.”

Keith Raniere is said to be always thinking about the mission and how to create a more noble civilization.

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Rafael and his wife were having a big argument at breakfast.

“You aren’t so good in bed either!”, Rafael shouted and stormed off to the pigpen to slop the hogs.

By mid morning, he decided he’d better make amends with his wife and went home. It took her a long time to answer the door

“What took you so long to answer?”

“I was in bed.”

“What were you doing in bed this late?”

“Getting a second opinion from Vanguard!”

Keith Raniere at V-Week 2016.

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Rafael and his wife are in the shower together when the doorbell rings. The wife puts on a robe and goes down to answer the door.

In walks her husband’s leader, Vanguard. The woman tells Vanguard that her husband’s in the shower and asks if he can come back later. Instead, Vanguard steps in and quietly says, “I have $400 in my pocket. I’ll give it to you if you’ll open your bathrobe for me.”

She’s offended, but because her husband is in Executive Success Programs, they are always broke and since they really need the money, she agrees, opens her robe, and lets Vanguard have an ogle before doing it up again. Vanguard gives her the $400, and she opens the door for him to leave, but he says, “I have another $400 in my other pocket. I’ll give it to you if you let me fondle your breasts and other private parts.”

Now she’s really mortified, but again, she needs the money, so she undoes her robe and lets him have a copious feel. Taking the other $400 from him, she lets him out the door.

Going back upstairs, she gets back in the shower with her husband, feeling a little bit guilty.

“Who was that?” Rafael asks.

“Oh, that was Vanguard” the wife answers.

“Vanguard?” Rafael says. “He was coming over to bring me the $800 he owes me for commissions!”

His wife said,” he really is the world’s smartest man.”

Keith Raniere teaches that children and adults can experience sex together but that society does not condone it.

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Rafael Acevedo

Rafael, his wife and a DOS slave were meeting for lunch.

Rafael noticed that the DOS slave was smiling [which they rarely do when they are not posing for photographs] and he asked her what was so pleasing to her.

The DOS slave replied, “Oh nothing. It’s just that when Vanguard gives me cunnilingus, I feel like its a sexual tuneup.”

Rafael’s wife chimed in, “I know, I know. That’s so true.”

Keith was wonderful to the ladies of his harem.