The Faces of Nxivm — Government ‘Exhibit Photos’ of Nxivm Inner Circle Published First Time Ever

Here is it – a rogue’s gallery of the faces of Nxivm – the hand-selected pictures of the Nxivm inner circle. Hand-selected by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York for use in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Each of the photos was selected from various choices of photos to present to the jury. Each photo supports the view of the prosecution. They looked for the ugliest and creepiest pictures of the villains that they could find.

The heroes came out a little better and there were some heroes in my book, like Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson, to name two.

For the first time ever, Frank Report, which painstakingly gathered copies of these exhibits and converted the files to images, is presenting them all on one page.

Some have never been seen.

There a couple of photos we are not publishing though we possess them. These are photos of four women who testified – Nicole, Sylvie, Daniela, and Jaye. Since they did a brave thing in testifying, I think it’s fair that they remain anonymous.

Here they are – with a few comments from me on who they are – starting with the chief rogue.

Keith Raniere, government exhibit photo.

Keith Raniere, the Vanguard, leader of Nxivm. This may not be his worst picture but neither is it his best. This looks like a mug shot and perhaps it is, yet to me, it looks like it is a few years old.

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect. Not one of her best pictures. In this one, she looks half-crazed.

Adolf Hitler [above] died and was reborn as Nancy Salzman, according to Keith Raniere.

A better pic of Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman

Lauren Salzman – not her worst picture and rightfully so since she testified for the prosecution and they wanted her to look sympathetic. They would not want one of her smiley pics either.

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman, a better picture and one available to the prosecution.

Clare Webb Bronfman.

Clare Bronfman – one crazed lady. The cruel and demonic heiress who ran the company since 2009 and controlled the purse strings. Convicted on two felony charges.

One commenter wrote of Clare Bronfman: "Clare shares features with Katherine Hepburn. Similar facial structure and lanky athletic body".

This photo of Clare was available to the prosecution but they chose to use the one above it.

Allison Mack, subject to home arrest at her parent's home in Los Alamitos, California, is awaiting sentencing. She pleaded guilty in April 2019 but there is still no sentencing date set for her. While Keith, Kathy and Clare had dates set in January, they were canceled because of delayed presentencing reports.

Allison Mack, a little crazy and not her most flattering. She was convicted on two felony charges.

Pre-DOS

Spicy pictures of Allison are readily available.

So innocent looking, and yet so guilty of complicity in the slavery of DOS.

Innocent pictures of Allison were also available to the prosecution.

Kathy Russell

Kathy Russell came off at trial as a sexy horn dog who loved to join in and arrange threesomes. Here she looks like an aging lech.

Kathy Russell

A more recent pic of Kathy Russell.

The late Pam Caftriz in a photo that seems to make her look a little like a pig.

The late Pamela Anne Cafritz

Loyal wing-woman Pam Caftriz toward the end. Pathetic and suffering from renal cancer.

Ask Keith Raniere why the right cancer medicine did not come until the day Pamela Caftiz died and not sooner.

Publicity photo of Pamela Caftiz that the prosecutor had access to use.

The late Barbara Jeske. This photo seems neutral to me,

Penciled eyebrows? Rosa Laura Junco, heiress, and first-line slave master. This mother of five was so enamored of Keith Alan Raniere that she offered her 15-year-old virgin daughter to him for his pleasure.

Rosa Laura Junco, an heiress, and first-line slave master. This mother of five was so enamored of Keith Alan Raniere and his teachings that she offered her 15-year-old virgin daughter to him for his pleasure.

Rosa Laura Junco

Dr. Danielle Roberts

Branding doctor Danielle Roberts gets a fairly decent photo. Not her best and perhaps not the worst.

Defendant Danielle Roberts is an avid practitioner of yoga.

Danielle Roberts

The federal government exhibit GX 28 - a photograph of Michele Hatchette used by the prosecution in the trial of Keith Raniere to show the jury what she looks like when describing her activities as DOS "slave."

Michele Hatchette, who Allison Mack described as having a “beautiful cunt” when Allison took naked pictures of her, is a DOS slave.

India Oxenberg, a former member of DOS, with Michele Hatchette and Danielle Roberts.

Here’s a picture of her with India Oxenberg and Dr. Roberts.

Government picture of Daniella Padilla. Raniere kicked her when she was on the floor - as a punishment for her being prideful.

Lusty Daniela Padilla. She was in charge of sex toys and having threesomes with Allison Mack. She looks a little worn here and plain.

Karen and Daniella Padilha.

Here is Dani with Karen at a Nxivm party.

When Allison Mack and Daniela Padilla were branded, Keith Raniere was not there.

Here’s Dani with her sometimes lover, Allison Mack.

Dani Padilla forsook all men and became a slave of Keith Raneire and now sports his initials on her pubic area.

Horny Dani Padilla, who forsook all men and became a slave of Keith Raneire and now sports his initials on her pubic area.

Kristin Keeffe from the government photo of her as a member of Nxivm's inner circle. Keeffe left Nxivm in 2014 and provided information to the feds in return for immunity.

Kristin Keeffe provided a lot of information to the feds about Keith Raniere. She was also with him for 24 years before she took off, so she knew a lot. During the trial, she was often described by both the prosecution and the defense as one of the prime co-conspirators in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise. This picture makes her look like a wide-eyed follower of the monster.

Kristin Keeffe

A more recent picture of Keeffe. The prosecution had access to Keeffe and could have taken a more flattering picture like this one. In fairness to Keeffe, the prosecution did avail themselves of a lot of her background information and gave her immunity in return for the information she shared with the prosecution.

Emiliano Salinas

Emiliano Salinas is a photogenic man and this picture is not unflattering. He is also a weak man and a cowardly one who let another man, Keith Alan Raniere, do his thinking for him for nearly 20 years.

Dawn Morrison - one of the helpers and liars for Keith Raniere

Dawn Morrison, a long-time member of Raniere’s harem. In this photo, she looks like an aging whore. There are plenty of more attractive photos of this harem member who, like the others, lied and cheated for her master.

Dawn Morrison

This photo of Dawn Morrison was readily available to the prosecution. But they chose the one above it instead.

Ivy Nevares, a long time slave of Keith Raniere, was told she could never cut her hair, which raised plenty of eyebrows in Nxivm – when her hair went down past her feet.

Ivy Nevares, a long time slave of Keith Raniere with jealousy issues. She and Barbara Bouchey had longstanding anger toward one another, especially when Ivy crowded out Barbara as the number one woman in the harem.

Ivy Nevares

A more glamorous photo of Ivy Nevares

Ivy Nevares at the 2016 V Week.

A more sultry photo of Ivy Nevares at the 2016 V Week. She did not attend V-Week 2017 over jealousy issues.

Monica Duran

Best worst shot for the prosecution. Monica Duran on her worst day. One of the 8 first-line slaves who was ready to line up to give Raniere a group blow job, which never came off due to Raniere’s surprise arrest.

6. Monica Duran: “Assistant to Clare Bronfman. Beautiful, intelligent, and educated, on post for Keith to throw her a few crumbs since early 2000's. Living loveless and boyfriendless since then.” Monica Duran has her own pod of slaves as well as being Mr. Raniere's slave.

A better picture of Monica Duran.

Jim Del Negro

James Del Negro, longtime flunky and co-conspirator in the Nxivm enterprise, Actually one of his better pictures, if any can be said to be better than others.

Loreta Garza, a First Line slave master and manager of Rainbow.

Tied for the best worst pic – Loretta Garza head of the diabolical Rainbow Cultural Garden human child experiment and a First Line slave master.

Loreta Garza

A younger Loreta

Esther Chiappone Carlson, government exhibit

Evil personified – Esther Chiappone Carlson – the wicked one who served Keith’s demonic requirements for years. Did she have a hand in the death of Kristin Snyder?

Esther Chiappone Carlson is a long time High Rank at Executive Success Programs.

Esther Carlson Chiappone

Nicki Clyne, government exhibit

Nicki Clyne, usually photogenic, looks a little tired here.

Clare Bronfman and Nicki Clyne: Some say Nicki is Pean Onyu while others think Clare is in reality Monte Blu.

Nicki Clyne with Clare Bronfman

Barbara Bouchey

Barbara Bouchey, once queen of the harem, then displaced, She quit and withstood years of legal assaults from Raniere. Not her best photo.

Barb after learning about the guilty verdict of Keith Raniere.

Dani [first row left] was a longtime harem member, even back in the day when Barbara Bouchey was queen of the harem.

Barb [blonde standing sideways] with Keith Raniere

Alex Betancourt

Alejandro Betancourt AKA El Duce. He has left his Vanguard now that it is inconvenient to be with him. He got frequent mention during the trial – mainly about how he worked with his lover, Emiliano, to intimidate women trying to leave Raniere.

Tracy Christopher, a little mentioned inner-circle member.

Omar 'Cuckie' Boone, one of the leaders of Nxivm today.

Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, one of the leaders of Nxivm today.

Edgar Boone

Edgar Boone, the pioneer of Nxivm Mexico and one of its current leaders.

Karen Unterreiner, who was the real "Patient Zero" in the NXIVM operation. Karen was nabbed by Raniere when she was a teen and spent 40 plus years with him. After speaking with her at length and receiving ample help from her on the expose of Raniere, I now firmly believe that Keith sequestered her from a lot of his more vile activities. I am also convinced she knew nothing about the underage victims and leaned about DOS from the Frank Report. She knew about his harem and accepted it, but not the rapes or statutory rapes.

Karen Unterreiner, who was the real “Patient Zero” in the NXIVM operation. Karen was nabbed by Raniere when she was a teen and spent 40 plus years with him. After speaking with her at length and receiving ample help from her on the expose of Raniere, I now firmly believe that Keith sequestered her from a lot of his more vile activities. I am also convinced she knew nothing about the underage victims and leaned about DOS from the Frank Report. She knew about his harem and accepted it, but not the rapes or statutory rapes.

Karen Unterreiner,

Karen U.

India Oxenberg

India Oxenberg’s Government exhibit photo.

There are better pics of her available. But the prosecution did not present India in a good light during the trial. She was an unindicted co-conspirator in the attempted sex trafficking of Jaye.

It appears India Oxenberg gained weight after leaving DOS

A more recent picture of India.

India Oxenberg has put aside her modeling and acting career to become a DOS slave. She has failed to recruit the requisite number of slaves and may face punishment.

An older photo of India.

Eight mouths - 16 eyebrows and eight unshaved pussies - and one unwashed pervert.

We’ve noted it before that there is one major inner circle member of Nxivm that was not pictured and that is Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

Next to Nancy, and Clare, she is one of the most guilty of the pack, since she funded the horrors for years.

Lost in Space. Hey, wait a minute. Look at her ear - can't you see the window on the other side of the room?

Here’s the picture I might have used of Sara.

Sars Bronfman Igtet

A better pic of the enabler of the monster.

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