Editor’s note: Larry Shea has been doing research and writing about a variety of topics not normally investigated by the mainstream media. His excellent piece below on several men who are above the law in the US is especially insightful since the question that looms large in many readers’ minds is whether Clare Bronfman is also in that class – the above the law class of elites whose money buys off justice at the DOJ.

The Deviant Elite: Trump, the Clintons, and Jeffrey Epstein

By Larry Shea

The “Deviant Elite” are the elite criminals of society who have the means, the freedom and the influence to act as though the laws and rules that govern the rest of us do not apply to them. They can act in such an unlawful manner because their wealth and influence provide them with the political connections and the protection that they need to avoid the just consequences of their criminal behavior. In short, they can buy and/or weasel out of almost any embarrassing predicament. They live inside gilded bubbles with personal assistants, chauffeurs, private jets, bodyguards, large estates and, too often, unbridled criminal sex.

President Donald Trump and former co-presidents, Bill & Hillary Clinton, are notable members of the deviant elite. And, whether they like to admit it, all three of them are directly connected to the convicted pedophile-billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein is an extremely wealthy hedge fund manager. He has served on both the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations. However, Mr. Epstein is also a convicted pedophile, who is registered as a level-3 sex offender, the highest level of sex offender in the state of New York. This is because he was convicted, and served time, for paying a 14 year-old girl for sex at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. But this elite deviant is much more than a simple sex offender.

Overwhelming evidence clearly demonstrates that Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking underage girls for sex. He should have received a mandatory twenty-year prison sentence instead of the puny thirteen- month, work-release program that his lawyers plea-bargained for him. But, it’s awesome to have political connections to both Bill & Hillary Clinton. And it’s super-awesome to be able to afford to have the celebrity lawyers such as Kenneth Starr, Alan Dershowitz, and Roy Black, on your legal team.

Epstein’s wealth and political connections meant that he could cut a special deal that allowed him to travel freely on his private jet and to work anywhere that he wanted for 16 hours a day, while only having to spend eight hours per night in a separate housing unit at the county stockade. So what, if Epstein kept underage sex-slaves on his 72 acre private “Orgy Island”, in the U.S. Virgin Islands; and so what, if he raped three, twelve year-old girls, who were flown in from France to his island for his birthday.

That didn’t stop attorney and Senator, Hillary Rodham Clinton, formerly of The Children’s Defense Fund, from keeping a $50,000 political donation that she received from Jeffrey Epstein in 2006, while he was under indictment for trafficking children for sex. But Jeffrey can well-afford to splash around millions in cash to places, like Harvard, which refused to return his $30 million donation even though they knew of Epstein’s indictment.

According to the official flight logs, Bill Clinton, who has had his own under-age-girls’ sex allegations, flew 26 times on Mr. Epstein’s private, bed-equipped Boeing 727, cynically named the “Lolita Express.” Mr. Epstein even claimed that “he was part of the group that conceived the Clinton Global Initiative” (CGI), a subsidiary of the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation, which has raised over $2 billion (See, Clinton Cash on you tube).

According to leaked Swiss Bank records, Bill’s friend, Jeff, sent $3.5 million to the Clinton Foundation “after an underage sex-slave probe of him began.” Did that ‘bribe’ have anything to do with the leniency that Epstein received for the most serious charges that he faced? Having influential friends can often mean getting immunity from the serious consequences of your elite criminality.

Then, we have the stalker, Donald Trump, who had this to say about serial child-rapist, Jeff Epstein, back in 2002: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy! He’s a lot of fun to be with. It’s even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Trump and Epstein, along with starstruck tycoon, Tom Barrack, were a tight set of “nightlife musketeers” back in the 1980s and ‘90s. Since the release of Trump’s lewd “locker-room” admissions, we can all imagine what this elite pervert is capable of with women. At least 14 of his adult sexual-assault victims have come forward with their own harrowing stories of unwanted sexual aggression. In 2016, charges were re-filed by a woman, who maintains that in 1994 – when she was 13 years old, the same age that Trump’s daughter Ivanka was in 1994 – she was raped by both the “Don” and Jeffrey Epstein, at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. She has two corroborating witnesses. She also has alleged that the “Don” threatened to have her and her family killed if she talked.

Multi-millionaire influence peddlers, like the Clintons, who have their very own piggy-bank foundation, and billionaires, like Trump and Epstein, all reside inside the clubby bubble of the elite 1%. There, the “Don” and “Slick Willy” get to play golf in a foursome with former NYC mayors, Giuliani & Bloomberg.

“Dead-broke” Hillary gets to reside in Trump Tower during her carpet-bagging transition from D.C.-Little Rock to New York, so that she can become a senator on her planned journey back to the White House. Then, both Clintons attend the marriage of the “Don” to his latest trophy bride at his posh Mar a Lago resort (I imagine that Jeff Epstein was also an honored guest at this wedding).

Yet, there are still too many self-deluded voters who have an instinctual need to believe that self-serving, narcissistic, sociopaths, like Trump and the Clintons, when they get elected, will serve the people instead of themselves. Kool-Aid, anyone? Tastes great!



