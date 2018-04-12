The dark side of Allison Mack; Former Smallville star orders young actress ‘slave’ to have threesome with creepy cult leader Raniere — blindfolded

In the federal criminal complaint filed against Keith Raniere, an ugly story emerges about Allison Mack and her grotesque treatment of an actress who is only identified in the document as Jane Doe #1.

This writer has interviewed this actress – and was told similar and worse horror stories – prior to her going to the authorities at my request.

This certain actress became ensnared into the DOS slave sex cult by actress Allison Mack.

Allison Mack as Smallville's Chloe

While she played innocent Chloe Sullivan in Smallville, Allison Mack has a dark and sinister side – which she used to horrify and enslave women into the sex -slaver cult of Keith Raniere. Mack was second in command.

By a series of deceptions by Mack, this actress – who looked up to Mack – gave damning material to Mack who then proceeded to use the material to coerce the actress into doing what Mack ordered her to do. If the actress did not do as she was ordered, Mack said she would publicly release the blackmail material.

In fact, Mack had damning material in envelopes already stamped and ready to be mailed out to the actress’ family and others at a moment’s notice – mailed to places where it would do her the most harm.

The actress lived in Brooklyn – but she was under the constant command of Mack. One weekend, the actress was ordered by Mack to come to Albany where Mack and cult leader Keith Raniere lived. She was slender and beautiful, and had attracted the eye of Raniere – who is now in federal custody in Brooklyn.

Mack instructed the actress to meet Raniere in the middle of the night near his residence.

She was a DOS slave who had given collateral to Mack by which she could be coerced to to do things against her will. So, while she did not want to visit the loathsome Raniere, the actress felt she had no choice.

When the actress arrived, Raniere ordered the actress to remove her clothes, placed a blindfold over her eyes and drove her around. Once he stopped the vehicle, they walked through some woods [she still blindfolded] to a shack where the actress said she was tied to a table and forced to be subjected to oral sex with an unidentified person who was in the shack with Raniere. She did not know if it was a man or a woman or a child. When she was released, Mack praised her for her obedience. But the poor actress was terrified and hoped it would not happen again.

But it would….

[To be continued]