The Creep Show Continues – Raniere’s Depravity Knows No Bounds

Courtroom 4-D South is going to need a thorough cleaning when this trial is over.

The filth and slime that has spewed throughout this trial hit a new high today. Or, depending on your perspective, a new low.

Album Of Sexually Explicit Photos Shown To Jurors

First off, FBI Special Agent Maegan Rees walked in front of the jury box – and displayed 18 pages of sexually explicit photos that were found on a hard-drive that was seized from Raniere’s sex lair at 8 Hale Drive (Only the eight men and four women that make up the jury were allowed to view the photos).

More than a dozen of the photos were of Cami, the 15-year-old girl who became the first of Raniere’s DOS sex slaves.

Jurors reacted in a variety of ways to the photos.

MK10Art's splendid portrayal of Keith Raniere - right after hearing the jury's verdict in his trial.

MK10Art’s splendid rendition of Keith Raniere – and the jury taht will decide his fate.

Most glanced quickly at them – and then averted their eyes.

One male juror rubbed his eyes after each photo was shown – almost like he was trying to rid his mind of what he had just seen.

The four female jurors sat with frozen expressions on their faces and glazed eyes as each new photo was revealed.

Throughout this presentation, Raniere, who sits directly across the courtroom from the jurors, continuously whispered to his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

Photos Of Cami Were Taken When She Was Only 15

Next, FBI Information Specialist Brian Booth testified that the metadata associated with the photos of Cami indicate that they were likely taken on November 2, 2005 and November 24, 2005 – dates on which Cami would have been only 15.

Prior testimony in the trial indicated that Cami had an appendectomy when she was 16 that left her with a very visible scar. The photos of her that were shown to the jurors did not show any such scar.

During his cross-examination by Paul DerOhannesian II, Booth was questioned in great detail about how the photos were recovered, the relevant chain-of-custody, and the condition of the camera that was used to take the photos.

About the only concession that DerOhannesian was able to get from Booth is that it was conceivable that the metadata could have been altered to make it appear that the photos were taken earlier than they actually were.

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Most courtroom observers thought that the worst of the day was over.

They were wrong.

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Rosa Laura Junco Offers Up Her Virginal Daughter

Next up on the witness stand was FBI Special Agent Michael Weniger.

He was asked to verify the contents of an email exchange between Raniere and Rosa Laura Junco – in which she offered up her teenaged daughter for his sexual pleasure.

Rosa Laura Junco

Rosa Laura Junco: Not exactly Mom-of-the-Year.

“I am 100 percent clear that you are what I want for my daughter (and obviously myself),” she wrote in an email to Raniere in August of 2015.

Attached to the email was the daily school schedule for Lauris, her underage daughter.

Junco went to explain that she just needed a little more time to turn over her virginal daughter to Raniere.

“I fear I may be affecting Lauris and your possibility for a successor”, she wrote, apparently under the belief that Raniere would impregnate Lauris with the avatar child he had once promised to Junco herself.

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Weniger also verified several email exchanges between Raniere and some of his DOS sex slaves.

One was from Allison Mack who wrote to him and Dani Padilla, another sex slave, to thank them for a recent threesome.

Allison Mack

Allison Mack: Likes her threesomes.

“I love that I smell like a mixture of you both”, she wrote.

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In another email – this one from Raniere to Mack – he instructed her to send over India Oxenberg, one of her own slaves.

India Oxenberg got away from Nxigm. This photo of her is during her last few weeks of being a Nxivm/DOS slave in NYC. Photo Courtesy Daily Mail.

India Oxenberg

“Does India know in order to complete her [assignment] she needs to take all her clothes off, while I am clothed, pose in the most revealing way, and have me take a picture?” he wrote.

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Family Photo Of First-Line DOS Slaves

Later, Weniger was asked to identify the various women who appeared in what AUSA Moira Kim Penza described as a “family photo” of first-line DOS slaves.

As Weniger was doing so, Raniere leaned in to get a better look at the defense table monitor that displayed the image (Ah, the good old days!).

Weniger also verified that all the women in the photo had “a lot of pubic hair”.

Several former DOS slaves have testified that Raniere has a strong preference for the “natural look” – and had ordered them not to groom their pubic region.

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The prosecution has indicated that it will finish its case tomorrow.

How long it will take to cleanse the courtroom of the sickness that is Keith Raniere is unknown.

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