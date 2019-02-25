The crazy world of Keith Raniere

K. R. Claviger wrote a fascinating post on the crazy things people did when they followed Keith Raniere. I would like to expound on it a little more.

Jim Del Negro

Jim Del Negro: what he lacks in native intelligence, he makes up for with earnest stupidity.

Jim Del Negro had quit his $200,000 a year job as a professional design engineer to make his fortune at Executive Success. After 12 years, he was making $35,000 per year.

Kristin Keeffe was telling people her child was an orphan whose mother died giving birth and the father was unknown. In reality, Keith was the father. She was the mother. This lie was told so they could conceal the fact that Keith was promiscuous to his followers. It was also kept secret even in the harem because Keith had promised several women they would have his avatar baby.

Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Mr. Raniere once promised she would bear for him his first born child.

Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Raniere once promised she would bear him his firstborn child.

Ivy Nevares was not cutting her hair. It had grown past her feet. She could step on her own hair. She was not cutting it because Keith told her not to cut it until she cured her ethical breach. She was told when she did cure it, she would have his avatar baby. It was now a decade later.

Keith is mocking her to other women behind her back about how stupid she is for not cutting her ridiculously long hair.

Lauren may never get an avatar baby.

Lauren may never get an avatar baby but she did get an indictment and the superseding might be worse.

Lauren Salzman went to the store to buy items for the maternity room she keeps in her house – for the avatar baby she is going to have with Keith. Though she is not pregnant, she expects to become so soon. She has been waiting for the avatar baby for a decade.

Later, she counsels Ivy with an EM therapy session. Ivy is worried the day may never come when she will be the mother of his avatar baby. While counseling Ivy, Lauren does not tell Ivy she too has been told she will be the mother of the avatar baby. Lauren thinks Keith is telling her the truth and lying to Ivy. She tells Ivy to be patient and cure her disintegrations, leading Ivy to think she will one day have an avatar baby. Afterward, Lauren mocks Ivy to the others because she is so stupid to think she will be the mother of Keith’s avatar baby.

Nancy Salzman with a friend - does anybody know who her friend is?

Nancy Salzman heads to court charged with Racketeering. Keith had once told Nancy Salzman that in her past life, she was a Jew in Nazi Germany who suffered death at the hands of the Nazis. She believed him.

Later, he told her she was Adolf Hitler in her past life. She believed him. She realized when he told her she was Adolf, that she had plenty to atone for. She dedicates her life to atoning her crimes against humanity by teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

She tells a friend that if only she had believed in Keith more quickly in 1998 when she first met Keith, the dark forces that conspired to create 9-11 would never have gathered enough strength to blow up the World Trade Center. She takes personal blame for 9-11. The positive energy created by her faith in Raniere more quickly would have averted a national catastrophe.





Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Mexico City NXIVM center. Betancourt [l] Salinas [R].

Alejandro Betancourt is lusting after his business partner Emiliano Salinas. Together, they run the Mexico City Center of ESP.





Alex is thinking of leaving to pursue his lustful dreams of boys and men in exotic locales.

Keith warns Alex that he was Mussolini in his past life and he has a lot to atone for. Alex vows to be a better human this time and stay with Keith.

Keith admits he is the only one who can help him avoid repeating his past fate.

Keith tells Emiliano that his true soulmate is not a woman but a man – Alex, his business partner. Emiliano did not know he was gay, but since Keith told him he was, he begins having sex with Alex.

Esther Carlson has dedicated her life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

Esther Carlson Chiappone comes to visit Albany from her home in Alaska to learn the truth of Keith Raniere. Keith woos her and begins to fuck her. He promises her a monogamous relationship. She relocates her family to Albany. After she does, she finds out that his real plan for her is for her to be just another member of his harem. She is deeply upset but decides to remain in spite of being deceived and chooses to spend her life teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

Miss Hotaling

Siobhan Hotaling is gay but that didn’t stop Keith from wanting to fuck her.

Siobhan Hotaling is gay. Keith wants to fuck her. He tells her she will have his avatar baby and that being gay is a disintegration. She wants to follow the world’s most ethical man but somehow is not aroused by men. He declares she is in ethical breach but may not tell anyone the reason. She realizes that her being gay is her “issue” and decides she must remain until she cures it to teach the highest truth of Keith Raniere.

She is told her she cannot advance high in the organization’s stripe path unless she fulfills her destiny of having an avatar baby, but defiantly she continues to remain gay anyway.

1Allison Mack

Allison Mack turned her back on acting to pursue a higher calling.

Allison Mack is making a million a year as an actress. He tells her that her work has no meaning. She should learn from him to be a true actor. She quits her job on Smallville. He directs her to work in a semi-amateur summer workshop theater.

Kristin Kreuk follows the truth of the Vanguard.

Kristin Kreuk is the star of a hit TV show. She has lots of little girls who watch the show and are her fans. Keith directs her to start a recruitment program for teenage girls to join a fun club called Girls By Design, which is really a gateway into Nxivm. Kreuk later learns Keith is accused of raping teenage girls.

Despite her fame and reputation, she decides to keep on recruiting and stays to help coach and teach the truth of Keith Raniere.

When Pam Cafritz, his long time wing woman was ill, he told followers privately that if she had only listened to him and ate less and ran more miles, she would not have committed an ethical breach, which caused her cancer. For after all, Keith teachers, cancer is just an outward sign of an inner conflict. Pam failed him. Too bad for Pam.

When Pam Cafritz, his long-time wing woman, was ill, he told followers privately that if she had only listened to him and ate less and ran more miles, she would not have committed an ethical breach, which caused her cancer.

Pam Cafrtiz is told she has the body type to win the Olympic mile. She starts practicing and does so for years. She never gets anywhere near the record but Raniere tells her if she cures her disintegrations, she will run faster. Only she needs to maintain an 800 calorie diet and not sleep more than 4 hours per night. She is always tired and food deprived and her speed gets worse. Raniere tells her it has to get worse before it gets better. She believes him. Her years of poor diet and little sleep cause her kidneys to fail She gets renal cancer. Keith tells the others that if only she had listened to him, this would not have happened. She did not practice enough. She ate too much. Slept too much.

She is blamed for her cancer. She is told to make out a will in Keith’s favor so her greedy mother and brother won’t grab her estate. At the same time, she is told she will be healed if she drinks a milky white substance Keith mixed for her.

Barbara Jeske at the age Keith preferred.

Barbara Jeske at the age Keith prefers.

Barbara Jeske has tremendous headaches, She asks Keith if it would be a betrayal if she went to the doctor. He tells her he knows better than any doctor what is wrong with her. He tells her she has carpal tunnel syndrome – and all she needs do is follow his advice. She does so faithfully and the headaches get worse. He assures her that it is her disintegrations. When the headaches become unbearable, she finally sneaks off to see a doctor who diagnoses it as brain cancer. It is now too late for a medical cure.

Keith tells her he can cure her if she can cure her disintegrations, especially those concerning money. She intended to leave her estate to her relatives. Keith tells her she will only heal her disintegrations and get well if she signs over her estate to him. She does so and dies within a few days.

Barbara Bouchey will be making her first hometown appearance to discuss Nxivm.

Barbara Bouchey learned a lot about Keith Raniere.

Barbara Bouchey thinks she is his only girlfriend and will have his avatar baby as promised. He borrows more than $1 million from her promising he will pay it back. It is her whole life savings.

He has a sure thing in the commodities market. He loses all of it. She is upset but decides to stick with him and teach the truth of Keith Raniere and have the avatar baby. Soon, she finds out that he is sleeping with at least three other women. She is upset but he tells her that he does not enjoy sex with them but is only teaching them. She decides to stay. Then she finds out he is having sex with about two dozen other women. She wonders why she ever believed she would have an avatar baby, especially since doctors had told her she was unable to ever have babies before she met Keith Raniere.

Kathy Russell -she may become a famous ballerina yet. She just needs to get this nasty prison stuff behind her.

Kathy Russell

Kathy Russell is in her mid-50s. She used to regularly fuck Raniere when she was younger. He now bypasses her because she is too old. She is the Nxivm bookkeeper, having left her son behind in Alaska to follow the truth of Raniere. She keeps his double sets of books and hides cash for him which she knows will not be reported.

She has no other man. She waits for Raniere to, once again, become interested in her. She is assigned to clean up the jiz stains and scour out his hot tub after he sexually mentors other women at his sex lair.

Kathy keeps it secret that Keith is sleeping with lots of women for she knows that the average student is told Keith is a renunciate monk. Kathy is proud that she can keep lying to keep secrets in order to enable the truth of Keith Raniere.

She is filled with hope. She wanted to be a professional ballerina ever since she was a little girl. She never thought she could make it. But Keith tells her if she follows his advice, takes more courses which she can pay for from out of her salary, and loses her disintegrations, she could yet become a professional prima donna and be world famous by the time she is 60.

She believes him and starts taking ballet lessons at a local school with 12-year-old girls. She even preforms in recitals with them before their parents who are younger than her. She is waiting for the day she will become a star – by the time she is 60. She ignores her friends comments that there are no examples of 60-year-old women breaking into stardom in ballet. Keith and the women mock her behind her back for her insane delusion. By the time she is 60, Kathy is arrested for Racketeering.

Edgar Boone opened up Mexico for Keith Alan Raniere.

Edgar Boone.

Edgar Boone believes that Keith Raniere is the most magnificent teacher of truth the world has ever seen. His father is rich and lives in Mexico. Edgar leaves Mexico to come to Albany where he helps recruit lots of Mexicans to learn the truth of Keith Raniere. He makes a lot of commissions recruiting others, but Keith tells him to be sure not to report his income to the IRS for that would be unethical.

For years, he gets the money and then he marries and has four children. Keith tells him to enroll the kids in his private child-mentoring school called Rainbow. It costs Edgar $200,000 per year in tuition which offsets the commissions he makes. Edgar strives to bring more Mexicans in to teach the truth of Keith Raniere.

Ms. Garza with her husband Omar Boone who also has a green sash. Ms. Garza has Keith Raniere's initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Mr. Raniere.

Jimena Garza with her husband, Omar Boone. Both have a green sash. Jimena Garza has Keith Raniere’s initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Keith Raniere.

Edgar Boone’s brother, Omar Boone, finds out his wife Jimena has a brand next to her pussy. It is the initials of Keith Raniere. He and Jimena invite Keith to stay at an apartment they rented for him in San Pedro Garza Garcia. The cuckie couple operates the Monterrey ESP Center and lie to the members that Keith ever had any women branded. They need to lie to help ensure they can keep teaching the truth of Keith Raniere since many Mexicans would oppose women being branded near the pussies.





Clare Bronfman [left] with her sister Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

Clare and Sara Bronfman are heiresses. They lend Keith $65 million because he has a surefire plan to make money in commodities. He loses it all. He tells them their father foiled him and corrupted the market. They believe him and invest another $26 million in a surefire real estate scheme he devised with the same person who was the broker in the commodities loss. The real estate scheme also goes amok.





Both women get more involved in the teachings to promote and spread the truth of Keith Raniere.

Where did Nicki Clyne get the money to buy house for the sex slaves?

Nicki Clyne had a higher calling than mere acting.

Canadian Nicki Clyne’s acting career is finally taking off. She gets a regular role on a TV show, Battlestar Galactica. She joins Nxivm and Keith tells her she has a higher calling than acting – teaching the truth of Keith Raniere. She tells the producers she wants to break her contract. They object. She refuses to appear. The producers have to write an episode to “kill off” her popular character. She expects to make far more money promoting the truth of Keith Raniere and his Executive Success Programs.

She gets an illegal visa and is paid illegally so she can remain close to Raniere in Albany and teach his truth. Without good-paying work as an actress, she is soon broke and has to work for $15 per hour for Clare Bronfman and Rosa Laura Junco. She went from being a successful actress to a gofer for Raniere’s wealthy women.

She then marries Allison Mack to remain in the country and agrees to be branded near her pussy as Raniere’s lifelong slave.

Christine Collins is one of the best teachers next to Nancy Salzman. During a time when Salzman was in the doghouse with Raniere, it was contemplated that Christine could become the next Prefect.

But she has but one disintegration. She is too fat. She cannot maintain the 800 calorie diet. Raniere decides she cannot be Prefect. She continues to teach the truth of Raniere and even gets married to a rich man and devotes her money to teaching the truth of Raniere and places her children in his experimental child care program called Rainbow Cultural Gardens so they too can learn the truth of Keith Raniere.

Mariana Fernandez

Mariana Fernandez is an illegal Mexican alien living for years in the USA. Keith is fucking her. She lives with him and Pam Cafritz, who he is also fucking. To disguise the fact that he is living menage a trois – since they tell students he is a renunciate monk – he tells everyone that Pam and Mariana are gay and he is only their roommate.

Everyone knows Mariana is there illegally but people believe that Keith is not sleeping with either her or Pam – let alone both of them at the same time – because he told them they are gay and he is a renunciate monk.

Dawn Morrison

Dawn Morrison is a radio ad salesperson when she meets Raniere. He persuades her to leave that work and enjoy true executive success. She quits her job to get executive success and dedicates her life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere. She becomes a member of his secret harem and helps recruit people into Nxivm telling them that Keith is like a renunciate monk.

She cannot make enough money at Nxivm to pay for all the classes and pay her bills so she begins cleaning cars and running errands for people and names her company after Keith’s initials.

Ben Myers, the husband of Michelle Salzman

Ben Myers is a highly-skilled computer techie. He could make $200,000 per year in the tech world. Instead, he devotes his life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere which includes hacking into Raniere’s enemies’ computers and doing computer spying on Raniere’s followers.

He develops a romantic interest in a young Mexican woman who he was assigned to teach how to hack Nxivm enemies’ computers. She reciprocates his feelings. Raniere, who was fucking the young woman, gets enraged and orders her to not have any feelings for any other man but him. She refuses. He orders her to go live in a room in a house Nxivm owns for 18 months without leaving it until she agrees to fuck only him.

Myers stands by and allows this to happen and continues to hack computers for Raniere. When he gets upset that the poor woman is slowly wasting away tucked away in the room, Keith sends one of his discards, Michelle Salzman, to seduce him and he soon engages in a romance with her and forgets all about the woman confined to a room in Clifton Park because of him.

The sister and mother of the woman know she is confined but they are dedicated to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere. They bring the confined woman food each day and ensure she does not leave her room. Because Keith said she may not see anyone, the sister and mother leave the food outside her door.

After more than a year in confinement, the mother decides to go into an adjoining room and never leave her room in order to help heal the disintegrations of her daughter. The mother does not know the reason her daughter is confined in the room. She does not know it is because she refused to fuck only Raniere and not be part of his exclusive harem. In fact, the mother does not even know he has a harem. She thinks her daughter failed to follow some other high-minded teaching.

Did Camila Fernandez start having sex with Keith Raniere when she was 15?

Camila Fernandez is the sister of Mariana and is 15. She finally gets what she is seeking since she developed a crush on Keith. She gets to fuck him. She is underage and he could go to jail for it. She keeps it a secret. She does even tell her sister, who is also fucking Raniere.

Brandon Porter is an MD. He could make $500,000 per year if he worked at it full time. Instead, he follows the teachings of Raniere and spends most of his time doing work for free for him. He even pays for classes and this offsets most of his income. He is broke. Raniere tells him to do human fright experiments on attractive females. The good doctor enjoys scaring the panties off of young women instead of healing patient at St Peters’ Hospital.

Farouk Rojas

Farouk Rojas wants to be a professional singer. One day he may be one – if he can only get rid of his disintegrations.

Farouk Rojas has been teaching executive success for 15 years. He is broke. So broke he cannot afford a car. He rides a bicycle in Albany. It is an odd sight to see one of the top coaches of Executive Success – riding a bicycle in the middle of winter on icy roads and come in trembling from the cold.

He believes in the truth of Keith Raniere. Keith told him that if he continues to use his entire salary on more courses, he will achieve his lifelong goal of being a professional and highly paid singer. He is fat, balding and middle-aged, yet he dreams of stardom as a singer – if only he can cure his disintegrations.

He has taken so many courses and recruited enough people that he deserves to be promoted on the Stripe Path. But Keith decreed he may not advance on the Stripe Path until he gets thinner. His fatness makes a bad look for a Nxivm teacher.

Perhaps he did not grow up thinking he would be a cuckold but Michel Chernitzky is rumored to be decidedy beta to his masters, Keith and Emiliano.

Perhaps he did not grow up thinking he would be a cuckold but Michel Chernitzky is rumored to be decidedly beta to his masters, Keith and Emiliano.

Michel ‘Cuckie’ Chernitzy is a Mexican who brought his girlfriend into ESP. She was stolen by Keith Raniere. He recognized his inferior testosterone level and accepted it.

He bought in his next girlfriend and she was fucked by Emiliano Salinas, who had decided he was not totally gay anymore. Michel accepted his lower testosterone level and became the perfect Society of Protectors man – the ideal, perfectly selfless cuckold, willing to have his women shared or stolen by Raniere and others and still live only to teach the truth of Keith Raniere.

Stay Tuned for the next update of the people disaffeceted bt Keith Raniere.