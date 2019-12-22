The Buffalo News Raises Questions About Frank Parlato’s Case – More Detailed Analysis Needed

By Joe O’Hara

[This is Part 1 of a series of articles that I will be writing about the U.S. v. Parlato Et Al case. Along the way, I will detail what a sham this case is – and how it was orchestrated by two inner circle members of the NXIVM criminal enterprise, Clare and Sara Bronfman, and a conman named Shmuel Shmueli – all three of whom just happened to be represented by the same attorney, William F. Savino. I will also explain how many of the slimy tactics that were used to indict Frank have become the norm in the everyday operations of the U.S. criminal justice system. Readers are encouraged to ask questions – which I will endeavor to answer on a timely basis].

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Part 1

On the very day that “The Lost Women of Nxivm” was set to air on Investigation Discovery, Frank Parlato’s hometown newspaper, The Buffalo News, ran an intriguing story about him.

MK10 Lost Women

MK10’s Lost Women of NXIVM.

At the outset of the story, the reporter noted that “It would be easy for people to think there are two Frank Parlatos”. One who was a crusading investigative reporter – and another who was a fraudster.

The first characterization is based on the fact that Frank was the key figure in bringing about a federal investigation of the NXIVM cult – and taking down its leadership (Keith Raniere, the leader of NXIVM, has been found guilty on seven felony counts – and all five of his co-defendants have pleaded guilty to various felonies).

MK10 Art's portrait of Frank Parlato

MK10’s portrait of Frank Parlato

The second characterization is based on the fact that Frank is still facing federal charges himself – and is scheduled to go to trial next May.

While The Buffalo News story was generally very accurate in delineating the critical role that Frank played in taking down Raniere and his sycophantic followers, space considerations did not permit them to do a very thorough job in explaining the pending charges against Frank – and how and why those charges came about in the first place.

In particular, the story did not explain that the pending charges against Frank were the direct result of an intensive lobbying campaign with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York by Clare and Sara Bronfman and one of their numerous attorneys, William F. Savino.

The dumpy Willie Savbino with the svelete Clare Broinfman.

Wee Willie Savino and Clare Bronfman.

Nor did it make note of the fact that at the time the Bronfman sisters filed a criminal complaint against Frank, they had already initiated a civil lawsuit against him (Frank subsequently filed counterclaims in that lawsuit – which is also still pending). It is not known whether the Bronfmans and their attorney disclosed that fact to the feds.

Although it did note that the Bronfman-related criminal charges against Frank have been dismissed, The Buffalo News story did not mention that the reason for that dismissal was that Frank provided conclusive proof that Clare Bronfman had perjured herself in her testimony to the Grand Jury that indicted him (I’ll be detailing that perjury in a later post – and raising questions as to why Clare was not charged with that crime).

MK10ART's painting of a happy Clare Bronfman.

MK10ART’s wonderful painting of Clare Bronfman who will be sentenced on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Finally, the story also did not explain why the local FBI office spent five years investigating Frank and his various businesses – and only came up with what amounts to insinuations of criminal activity rather than documented evidence of it.

Over the course of the next few weeks, I intend to explore – and explain – many important details of Frank’s pending criminal case.

In doing so, I will also explain why Frank is a prime example of an individual who is being run over by a criminal justice system that is anything but just.

But, before I start down that road, let me review some of the details in The Buffalo News story so that Frank Report readers can see how the author of that story assesses Frank’s role in blowing up the NXIVM cult.

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Numerous Media Outlets Acknowledge Frank Played a Key Role in Taking Down NXIVM

In addition to acknowledging that Frank was the moving force behind “The Lost Women of NXIVM” documentary, the story also notes that several other media outlets have acknowledged his critical role in exposing what was going on inside the cult.

“Investigation Discovery is not the first media outlet to credit Parlato for his role in exposing Nxivm. In covering the allegations, which include allegations that women were branded with a cauterizing device, the New York Times, New York Post and others have also credited Parlato”.

The “and others” that were cited in the newspaper story includes, but is not limited to, the following media outlets:

Albany Times Union

Al Bawaba News

C21 Media

CBS News

Cinema Blend

Courier-Mail

Daily Mail (England)

Deadline

Forbes

Fox News

Hollywood Life

Irish Central (Ireland)

Miami New Times

National Post (Canada)

New York Daily News

Oxygen

People

Radar Online

Real Screen

Rolling Stone

Spectrum News

Sputnik (Russia)

The Forward

The Futon Clinic

The New Zealand Herald

The Sun (England)

The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

The Wrap

Toronto Star

Vancouver Sun (Canada)

Vice

Washington Post

Your Tango

MSN News

Mondo Fox (Italy)

Tele Star (France)

Midia News (Brazil)

Lux (Portugal)

1 News (Brazil)

Men’s Health

La Razon -El Salvador)

Bahia (Bosnia)

Stern (Germany)

Tocana (Japan)

Pulse (Ghana)

People Magazine Espanol (Mexico)

Page Six

Blick (Chile)

News.com (Australia)

TMZ

Daily Caller

Blasting News (Switzerland)

Vanity Fair Espanol (Mexico)

De Telegraph (Netherlands)

Le Republica (Peru)

E! News

Paris Match (France)

Vanitatis El Confidential (Spain)

The Times of London

Key West Citizen

The Epoch Times

Milenio (Mexico)

Proceso {Mexico)

Yahoo Entertainment

El Universal (Mexico)

Telemundo {Mexico}

Cosmopolitan

Newsweek

E! So; De Mexico

And about 300 other publications.

In fact, about the only people who have not fully acknowledged the key role that Frank played in taking down the NXIVM cult are the people who have tried to aggrandize their own role in that achievement.

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Frank Refuses to Play the “Plea Deal” Game

Frank has adamantly maintained his innocence – and has already rejected various plea deals that have been offered by federal prosecutors.

“I have no intention of agreeing to any deal that requires me to admit to any wrongdoing because I have not done anything wrong”, Frank told me.

That statement alone makes this an unusual case because 97% of federal criminal cases end up with a plea deal (I’ll be explaining why that is so in a later post). And in every one of those cases, the accused has to admit to committing a criminal act – even if they didn’t do so.

But Frank is refusing to play the “plea deal” game – which means that the federal prosecutors are going to have to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Frank knowingly and intentionally committed the criminal acts with which he’s been charged (I’ll be getting into the details of those charges in my next post).

For Frank, the decision to proceed to trial was very simple.

“I did not do anything wrong – and I’m not going to say that I did just to avoid going to trial”, Frank said. “I trust that 12 impartial jurors will see that these remaining charges against me were trumped up just to make it look like I’m a bad guy”.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York may now be in a quandary.

They don’t like taking cases to trial – especially ones that look like sure losers.

But Frank won’t play along like most defendants – and take a deal in order to avoid the expense and uncertainty of a trial.

That’s the problem when you indict an innocent person who isn’t afraid of how 12 impartial jurors will assess the evidence that is presented to them.

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