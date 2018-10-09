The assholes nearly took over the comments section – I now delete them

It has come to my attention that pro-NXIVM forces are commenting on Frank Report and by checking out their IP addresses, I see clearly what’s going on.

I am now going to delete NXIVM trolls from this website. This is Keith Raniere or rather his minions trying to spoil the effectiveness of Frank Report. I don’t blame them. Frank Report is highly effective

The deletions started today.

Keep in mind, I cannot monitor the blog 24/7, so asshole-Raniere-inspired comments might be on here for a few hours before I get around to deleting them.

By the way, I do not mind if people post comments favoring or supporting Raniere. These I will not delete. It is the racist, sexist, nasty, rude to others’ comments, ones that have no bearing on the topic of the post- that are going to get deleted. Fast.

I will delete comments that have just pure plain meanness as their basis. This is Raniere-inspired to disrupt the blog, I believe.

I am not curtailing free speech since the Raniere-assholes are free to post elsewhere on other people’s blogs or their own blogs.

I deleted the following comments today. [After today I am not going to bother to even report them. I will just delete them.]

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Praise to Mohammed. I am the Great Sultan of Skanks. Here to Brown Knight Kristin Kook and bring everyone curry!

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Olga, I’d like to apologise for my older brother shadowstate. He was kicked in the head by a donkey when we were kids and he hasn’t been the same since. Sad.

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(and a curry/jizz mixture)

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Allah smells funny.

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You don’t and seriously asshole you are in over your fucking empty head. As this thing progresses you will hopefully disappear because you will look like the a-hole you are.

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Go fuck Allah up the ass while sucking on Muhhamed’s rapey pedo fallus.

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Who is this infidel who posted this blasphemy about me in 2015? May Allah force you to shit out a hedgehog.

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I just can’t stop spanking it. I roll out my prayer mat, lie on my back with my legs behind my head and pinchgrip my penis with my index finger and thumb like I’m choking a banana slug. Allah help me.

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Sultan the stalker will probably get it over the 200 mark.

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Allah is gay.

Muhhamed is a pedophile rapist. SultanOfSix is a spanker/stalker.

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think it helps, to be honest.

You can’t make an omelette without first cracking a few eggs.

I routinely use these words in posts — and I personally find that it helps to get the message across and understood.

Stop being so prude.

Women like it when we call them cunts or twats.

Women also like being told what to do and when to do it.

They may not admit it, but they’ll obey us just like a good puppy obeys orders from a master.

It’s simply in their DNA to submit to men and it’s also part of what the Koran teaches us.

The Koran teaches us that a woman’s testimony is only worth 1/5 of a man’s (you need 5 women to match 1 man’s testimony).

The Koran also teaches us that a woman’s testimony is more or less equivalent to that of a goat or a donkey. Praise Allah. Praise Sultan of Twat.

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Does anyone know how to reheat a halal lamb curry without destroying the flavour?

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SultanOfSpank after a marathon spanking session to Allah and Kristin Kook:

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The poop skin spanker can’t stop brown knighting can he?

Typing “Kristin Kreuk” on twitter provides the photograph halal boy.

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Are all towel heads this stupid? 😄

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Maybe with the guy who likes his butt licked with jelly on it.

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From today assholes’ comments will be deleted. If they persist – then I will block them.

This does not include such as Scott Johnson, Shadow State or even my personal favorite, Pea Onyu.

All of these, even Pea, have an opinion and anyone with an opinion who comments something that is at least somewhat relevant to the post – even if I don’t agree with it – are welcome to post here.

Even those who criticize me roundly and often unfairly – are welcome.

But the racist assholes, whose sole purpose is to disrupt this site, are no longer welcome to do that here.

Sorry.