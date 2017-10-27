Text from Lauren Salzman speaks of secrecy in case ‘shit goes down’







Lauren Salzman used her position as an employer of Executive Success Programs to coerce her employees and underlings into DOS and its secret practices. Here is a text to one of her slaves prior to the public exposure of DOS.





She writes “Secrecy is a super important thing in the process. It protects us in case shit goes down. The fact that no one knows who is involved will allow the group to stay in tact [sic]. It could also keep people safe depending on various things….





So just be mindful to be discreet.

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Lauren really got into secret agent lady role. One DOS slave was ordered to seduce a man who might present a problem for NXIVM.





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New evidence of extortion and sex trafficking coming soon.

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More women have come forward to tell Frank Report that Keith Raniere told them he was the creator of DOS. One woman said he feigned great sadness about what he was going to require his followers to do… intimating it might be tragic.

He demanded sex from various DOS women,. A number of women said Keith was extremely repulsive when he ordered them to have sex.

On top of that he is impotent.





Some men do not respond to Viagra.

He demanded that women could not have sex with anyone once they became members of DOS.

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A Day in the Life of a Slave:





Daily Practices

Daily Fasting 12 hours from the last time you have anything other than water w. lemon or black tea w. lemon + honey (sparkling water is ok)

Daily 1 Minute Cold Shower (before eating)

15 Minute Silent Walk of Contemplation

Daily Abstinence of a Comfort

Daily Emotional Practice

15 Minutes of Devotional Study

‘Daily act to honor me as your M’ [master]

Monthly Practices

New piece of C submitted on Dropbox on the first of every month. ‘Let me know when it is uploaded so I can take it down.













Allison Mack recent Instagram.





Marcelo “Little Keith” Ortiz, a proctor in Monterrey posts this image on his Facebook.





Meant to be a bogus deep piece of worthless word salad, Mr. Ortiz accidentally hits upon truth. ‘Whatever you believe imprisons you?–may be too true for those who believe in Keith Raniere.





An investigation has been started by the Nuevo Leon Attorney General into Emiliano Salinas, Jimena Garza, Omar Boone, Alex Betancourt and Marcelo Ortiz.

The big news about Monterrey is the investigation of the Attorney General. See Channel 7 news report in Monterrey.

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Teenage girls reportedly are being subjected to “five day clinical trials” to cure chronic diseases. They are being conducted currently.