Super-Creepy Video: Allison Mack sings at Nxivm baby shower

Here is a link to a 2014 Vimeo video of Allison Mack singing – and Siobhan Hotaling accompanying her on guitar and providing background vocals.

In light of what we now know, this video is more than a little creepy.

The performance is at a baby shower – the baby evidently being the child of Sarah Edmondson. The song Mack – who gave up acting to sing and oversee a secret sorority (led by a man) that branded women on their pubic region – is called Lullaby – sung originally, I understand, by a group called the Dixie Chicks.

What is so creepy about this Mack video is that it features a ‘who’s who’ of Nxivm leaders – including Nancy and Lauren Salzman, who, like Mack, will be testifying against their Vanguard; the late Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske, and DOS slave leaders Monica Duran, Dani Padila and Rosa Laura Junco, and longtime Nxivm leader Esther Chiappone Carlson.

In fairness to Edmondson, she was in Nxivm heart and soul five years ago, and it was natural for her to have a baby shower with her close friends in Albany. When she turned – when she woke up or made the full realization that Raniere is a stinker, she turned hard and thoroughly and sought to expose him – heart and soul.

She turned against a number of the women enablers of Nxivm seen in the pictures.

In particular she turned against Lauren Salzman who was her DOS slave master and who deceived and surprised her into being branded.

Edmondson lived in Vancouver, and ran the Nxivm center there. She likely saw a lot less of the sinister designs and machinations of the Nxivm group – certainly a lot less than the women of Albany who she is seen with in the video.

In 2017, Edmondson left Nxivm and had a significant role in the cult’s takedown.

She is, to date, the only woman to publicly show her DOS brand – which she did to a photographer at the New York Times. Before that, she provided Frank Report with powerful and insightful information to help expose and take down the cult.

Sarah’s revealing information to me, once published, allowed many DOS slaves to escape and prompted scores of non-branded Nxivm members to quit, appalled by revelations on Frank Report which in turn helped caused Nxivm – at least in the USA and Canada – to crater.

The reason I am publishing pictures from the video – which is actually a sound track of Mack singing and a series of photographs – is to give readers a glimpse of Albany Nxivm – what it looked like back on January 24, 2014 – when Nxivm was at or near its pinnacle.

Of course, Raniere, who ran it all, was not present – yet he is in spirit. One can feel his eerie and ugly presence in some of the baby outfits and the vacant gazes of some of the women.

Below are some of the pictures Allison chose to accompany her dulcet tones. There are 66 pictures. Allison appears in about a dozen of them. It’s possible that soon after I publish this post, someone will remove the Vimeo video, so I took the trouble to capture the video, so it will not be lost to the world.

A baby shower is usually attended by only women. This baby shower was held before DOS, which was also supposed to be only women – but as Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman admitted – it was secretly led by a man.





Karen and Daniella Padilha.

Long time Raniere wingwoman and harem member Karen Unterreiner [l] and future DOS slave Dani Padilla.

Towards the end: Sarah Edmondson with Barbare Jeske.





Sarah Edmondson with the late Barbara Jeske. Barb was to die about 9 months after this photograph was taken. Raniere handled her treatment. Lamentably, he misdiagnosed her cancer as carpel tunnel syndrome, which led to a delay in her treatment. But all’s well that end’s well. Jeske was induced to sign over all her assets to Raniere making out a last minute will in his favor.

Talk about super-creepy. The late Pamela Cafritz poses next to a baby outfit - that seems to sum up the philosophy of Raniere. At the shower, apparently the women had stencils and pens and printed messages on the baby outfits.

Talk about super-creepy. The late Pamela Cafritz poses next to a baby outfit – that seems to sum up the philosophy of Raniere. At the shower, apparently the women had stencils and pens and printed messages on the baby outfits.

Lauren Salzman busily stencils a slogan on a baby outfit.

Lauren Salzman enjoyed many years at the top of Nxivm

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack are pleased with her clever work.

Actually, a lot of what happened in Albany wound up on the Frank Report - and later in court filings by the DOJ. Just ask Lauren.

Actually, a lot of what happened in Albany wound up on the Frank Report – and later in court filings by the DOJ. Just ask Lauren.

When Allison Mack and Daniela Padilla were branded, Keith Raniere was not there.

Allison Mack with future DOS slave Dani Padilla. Dani has run off to Mexico, home of her birth and is expected to testify for Raniere -if she can do so via closed-circuit TV – that everything in DOS was adult and consensual. Allison is expected to testify to the opposite.

Siobhan with Allison Mack and Sarah Edmondson

One of the great weapons of Nxivm was that the women do look normal, intelligent and attractive. Behind the smiles were plenty of secrets: First and foremost is that a monster named Keith Alan Raniere was their leader.

The prosecution decided that Rosa Laura Junco [right] and Monica Duran [left] could be identified by their first and last names.

Future DOS slaves, Monica Duran [l] and Rosa Laura Junco [r]. Little did they know that within a few years they would be branded and outed as slaves to their master, Raniere – and that he – their glorious one – would be arrested. Both women reportedly have fled to Mexico. Their Vanguard is hoping the judge will allow them to testify via closed circuit TV.

Women of Nxivm. Esther Chiappone Carlson holds a computer on her lap.

Karen and Sarah.

Karen Unterreiner was the longest-serving harem member for Raniere. She dates back to the late 1970s. She knew him before he was Vanguard and just a run of the mill pedo and sex perv. Little did Karen know that the woman hugging her – Sarah Edmondson – would be an architect in ending her servitude to Raniere.

She became the slave of a monster.

Allison appears in many of the pictures.

Allison Mack

Sarah Edmondson, Allison Mack and Dani Padilla.

Hotaling accompanies sister songstress - and slave master Allison Mack

Allison sings accompanied by her flunky and future slave Siobhan Hotaling.

Pam Cafrtiz went to her grave childless - but not because she never got pregnant.

Pam Cafritz was Raniere’s leading pimp and wing woman – often working hard to get her master women and girls for his sexual mentoring. Since Pam was bisexual, she had certain fringe benefits in her work. She holds a small stone as Allison looks on. After Pam died Allison took over as Raniere’s chief pimp. Together, Allison and Raniere devised a fool-proof plan to get Raniere all the women (and possibly girls) he could ever need. It was called DOS, a woman’s sorority based on blackmail and branding – with master-slave relationships. With Allison in charge, she need only order slaves to sleep with Raniere and they had to obey. Something went wrong and now Allison is facing years in prison.

In the long run it is hard to say who fared better Pam or Allison. Pam was diagnosed with cancer. Raniere undertook her treatment, prescribing a milky white drink for Pam to consume. The treatment somehow failed, but it ended well for Raniere. Pam left her entire estate to Raniere – some $8 million.

From Pimp to Shining Pimp? Allison has a stone in her hand. Is it one that Pam passed on to her?

Nancy Salzman was president of Nxivm and no gathering could be complete without her. They called her Prefect. Now she has completely turned on Raniere. She cut herself a plea deal – and likely among all the Nxivm defendants, she will serve the least amount of prison time. Yet, ironically, next to Keith, she is the one most responsible – for building and preserving Nxivm, If Keith was the father, Nancy was the mother of Nxivm, the woman who induced most of the women to join and remain in Nxivm.



