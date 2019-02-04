Sultan of Six lashes out at his critics – as he defends Kristin Kreuk

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

By Sultan of Six

[[In response to his critics – and it seems one in particular Sultan of Six – a long time and fervent defender of Kristin Kruek writes}

Go get brain or nose surgery because your sense of smell along with your intellect is utter sh_t.

Speaking of sh_t, I couldn’t give a single one for the Liberal/Conservative or Democratic/Republican false dichotomy. I don’t classify myself as either.

Also, I’ve never been pro-abortion. I think abortion is morally wrong except for rare cases that must be rationally justifiable.

Virtue signalling is a bullshyte pejorative.

because it is stupid to argue that spreading virtue is wrong regardless if the one who does so believes in it or not. If what is being spread is being questioned as actually being a virtue, then that ISN’T virtue signalling.

it’s also red herring which attempts to attack the sincerity and the motives of the person which makes it difficult to prove and a form of tu quoque ad hominem. Calling a father a hypocrite who smokes who tells his son not to start smoking because it is bad for him does nothing to defeat the argument against smoking.

Not only that, calls of virtue signalling are hypocritical in themselves. Why? Because by definition, to virtue signal is to show off moral superiority to a like minded audience for a limited set of ideologies without actually putting in the effort.

At the bottom, to call out virtue signalling is to do EXACTLY THE SAME THING except in the opposite manner. To show off your own moral superiority to a like minded audience for a limited set of ideologies without actually putting in the effort for the opposite.

And no I am not in my fifties and no I have no attraction to pre-teen girls. I like women who are fully developed and thus have curves.

Accusing everyone to be me who holds an opposite opinion to you, or posts something that is interpreted by you to be pro-Kristin Kreuk in some form or another WILL NEVER MAKE THEM ME NO MATTER HOW MANY TIMES YOU REPEAT IT.

Seek help for this delusion that I am the only one on Frank Report who has ever supported Kristin.

YOU BIGOTED, SEXIST, PROJECTING, ANTISOCIAL, NARCISSISTIC, WHINY B__CH.