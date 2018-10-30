Sultan of Six defended Kreuk on John Tighe’s blog in 2011

This is a comment made on John Tighe’s blog on August 2011 about Kristin Kreuk:

H said…

Actually, I go by the alias of SultanOfSix on a few different forums related to her. I’m Muslim and I’ve posted a few times on this forum as well. In fact, most likely, all of the Quranic verses that have been posted here were probably done by myself.

I have no need to discredit the list. I asked the question to verify the authenticity of it because that is the way of my faith.

Yes, I am a fan of hers, and honestly, I don’t appreciate you accusing her (implicitly or explicitly) of having sexual relations with Raniere.

The status of her sexual activity is none of your business. If I knew anything about it, I wouldn’t talk about it. And if I didn’t know anything about it, I still wouldn’t make claims that count amount to aspersions, because in my faith it’s a grievous sin:

“Those who slander chaste women, indiscreet but believing, are cursed in this life and in the Hereafter: for them is a grievous Penalty.”

“And those who launch a charge against chaste women, and produce not four witnesses (to support their allegations), flog them with eighty stripes; and reject their evidence ever after: for such men are wicked transgressors”

I’m not afraid to speak my mind or back up my words, and I’m disappointed in someone like you who claims to have Muslim friends would talk in such a fucking disparaging manner.

AUGUST 8, 2011 10:13 AM