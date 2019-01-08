Sultan: My arguments may be too difficult for anti-Kreukers to grasp

Sultan of Six has chosen to defend Kristin Kreuk consistently since at least 2011. He responds here to two different posts, directly rebutting anti-Kreuk comments [in bold] – with his own defense of the actress he follows. It is not known if Sultan and Kreuk know each other.

By Sultan of Six

– Sultan, I understand you not wanting KK’s name dragged through the mud without proof but the troubling thing is you won’t even entertain the thought she may have a deeper involvement.

LOL. It is now “troubling” that I don’t want a particular person’s name to be dragged through the mud without proof.

I don’t know what you mean by “deeper involvement”. If you mean she was a willful participant in bringing teen girls into NXIVM for the satisfaction of KAR’s sexual proclivities, why should I “entertain” these thoughts if I don’t believe them to be congruous with what I know of her character?

Why wouldn’t I wait for concrete evidence for such a character damaging claim and willfully rebut impotent arguments and malevolent speculation?

– The whole GBD is very suspicious and it has been reported KAR prefers young girls.

It is only suspicious in the minds of certain people because of what happened several years after its inception. It was not suspicious at the time and for several years after that.

ET Canada did a two to three minute segment on it and multiple articles were published about it and no one thought there was anything remotely nefarious about its intentions and goals. This was around 2009. The only people who showed some suspicion were her some of her fans and that was only due to NXIVM’s “cult” label.

To judge a person’s decision in light of new information that they didn’t have at the time is precisely the Historian’s fallacy. Look it up.

– Heidi’s sister was a young girl who fell under his spell and she’s dead. She isn’t the only person who is dead.

I’m not sure how that is relevant. That some girl A fell under KAR’s spell doesn’t necessitate that some girl B will do or did so. Even one of the Fernandez sisters did not and as a result she was locked in a room for almost two years for not doing so. I find it ironic that “Heidi Hutchinson” is supposed to be so anti-KAR because she allegedly dealt him many times, supposedly knows how he manipulates and cons, and knows firsthand what she did to her sister, and yet, instead of being someone who you would think would be empathetic to someone who was likely fooled by KAR because of this, she frequently engages in maligning her character through injurious speculation. Why is that?

– You take a lot of heat for your viewpoint and it could be because you are being just as willfully blind as KAR’s followers. Please give that more than a passing thought.

Maybe I take a lot of heat because some people are just dicks.

– Here is Kristin Kook’s public lie that Girls By Design had nothing to do with NXIVM when people started correctly expressing concern.

Just because this individual asserts it is a lie does not make it a lie, and no matter how many times he repeats it as such, will never make it a lie. Kristin and Kendra have put their credibility on the line by publicly making such a statement. This anonymous poster has done no such thing in calling them both liars. That makes his opinion less credible and therefore should be ignored.

– Note how she mentions the College Project, Juicy Peach and Acapella Innovations.

Yeah, so? If she didn’t mention them, would he have said, “Note how she DOESN’T even mention…” and then say she’s hiding something and/or find something else to gripe about?

– The fact that at least one teen girl was recruited into NXIVM by Kristin Kook from Girls By Design and later became a branded sex slave is disgusting.

This isn’t a “fact”. This is merely an unsubstantiated assumption based upon an unreliable story made by someone behind an alias.

Mr. Parlato only said something similar to the following about “Jane”: ‘I have verified that this person claims to be who she says she is’.

This statement is not in any way, shape, or form a validation by him to any claim detailed in her story. He’s not stupid to open himself up as a target for libel.

I’m sorry that this notion is too difficult for anti-Kreukers to grasp.