Stray comments from people who took ESP classes or knew Master Raniere….

That was some pretty crazy stuff in ESP when I was there.

***

[Keith Raniere] claims there is a legitimate reason for … bowing, calling him ‘Vanguard,’ …. branding etc. But the reality is, he does these things because he knows that they will cause problems down the road. My guess is he self sabotaged his Consumer Byline business… But how can this be true if Keith is perfect? Everyone needs to watch their back cause this maniac is hell-bent on being the biggest martyr he can be. He’s going down and he’s taking everyone with him….

***

When I was in NXIVM in the early 2000’s, Raniere went on and on about psychopath’s and how they were going to take over the world.

***

Every aspect of the Executive Success Programs and NXIVM business models revolve in every way shape and form around Mr. Raniere’s insatiable appetite for ensnaring, controlling, and destroying women.

Yet the complicity of the women around him is necessary.

Other women are complicit in his degradation of new women targets. It’s not enough to degrade and torture one woman. The real goal is to convince other women to do the degrading and torture for him and on as grand a scale as possible.

***

Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Karen Unterreiner are decades into pimping and lying to new NXIVM women recruits for Keith.

Nancy, Lauren, and Karen will lie relentlessly straight to the faces of earnest well-meaning women, to ensnare them in the cult in the name of their (the targets) personal growth.

Now Allison Mack is the chief degrader of women.

***

Psychopaths and Ghouls [class] comes before Best People Perfect World [class] in the ESP Intensives. Relationship Sourcing [class] where you explore the Death Benefit and decide to dump your girlfriend happens after in day 9 or 10. The last day – 16 – is the Heroic Struggle class, that is where you are taught to fully embrace your doom.

***

Psychopath’s always had a “GHOUL”. A ghoul was the arms and legs of the psychopaths in the world. People who the psychopath seduced into systematically destroying their conscience step by step till they would gleefully do any evil thing for the psychopath, even though they were not psychopaths themselves.

***

Those classes gave me nightmares.

***

This is a sophisticated indoctrination process administered by an evil genius.

Mr. Raniere convinces these women to destroy themselves in the name of virtue and enlightenment. It is a subtle process, implemented over years sometimes decades, and involves high levels of hypnosis, NLP, subliminal suggestion, and advanced therapeutic practices beyond the average person’s comprehension.

***

The only thing he cares about is his own ego masturbation, control of people, self-indulgence, and sexual manipulation of women.

Everything else that he blathers on about – all the talk about ethics, philosophy, nobility (which is laughable considering who he is), human psychodynamic bullshit, making the world a better place, etc. – in his videos and elsewhere is simply means to an end that serves these purposes, or as he likes to so often say, they are “tools”. Ironically, he considers people tools as well, while the people who follow him and he are tools, except in a different sense. Ironically, he also likes to talk about suppressives and parasites, yet he effectively suppresses other people and has parasitic relationships with them. This DOS crap is more of the same.

Dracula and his ghouls is an Executive Success Programs [class]. I guess Raniere has always been talking about himself (as the psychopath) and looking for ghouls (like DOS women – Renfields).

***

I was in a training when a guy starting screaming and ranting and ran out of the training during the psychopath and ghoul class.

***

[There is a] class where you learn everything you like about yourself is bullshit, based solely on desperate weakness and everything you dislike in others is YOU? I think the class was called ‘Best People for the World?’ … That class messed with my head for years. The only thing worse was the relationship class where you had to talk about the “Death Benefit” of all the good things that would happen if your partner died. No Joke! …. I remember something else about a heroic struggle that you would repeat for the rest of your life, or some such nonsense. Basically, it was all “You Are Doomed!” In my training there were several people who went outside to smoke pot on all the breaks. They couldn’t take it.

***

I took two 16 day [intensives] in ESP. In my second training one guy ran out half way through the first class. He just got up and ran. He was older, and I think a banker. He ran like his life depended on it.

***

The front door to the building was locked and he couldn’t get out. He kept barreling against it. Finally some girl from the office came with a key and let him out No one said a word like it wasn’t happening.

***

[In one class] a … woman starting talking about how Keith was Jesus and crawling on the floor like a dog. Her name was Mary, I’ll never forget. At one point she was barking. The trainers kept trying to shoo her off into a side room (A girl named Christine?…) to get her away from us other students. She kept walking on the floor like a dog, so they were trying to push her with their feet. I wouldn’t quite say they kicked her, but it was insanity. That was my last training.

Artist rendition of Master Raniere as Count Dracula

Artist rendering of Master Raniere as Count Dracula