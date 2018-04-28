Still a sex slave, India Oxenberg looks healthy, is likely eating again – but is broke

By Frank Parlato





Executive Success Programs is what NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere calls his educational courses.





The courses cost from $2,000 to $20,000 per session.





Cult member India Oxenberg spent an estimated $200,000 in Executive Success Programs courses over the last 7 years. She also became a slave of the cult and was branded on her pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.. Mack was her immediate slave master. Raniere her grand master.





India Oxenberg got away from Nxigm. This photo of her is during her last few weeks of being a Nxivm/DOS slave in NYC. Photo Courtesy Daily Mail.India





Healthy?

This photo of India Oxenberg outside Plantmade taken recently by the Daily Mail suggests to some that she looks healthy. She is possibly off the DOS diet and since she works at a place that sells food, she might be inclined to cheat and actually consume more than 800 calories per day.





That’s correct, India Oxenberg may be defiantly off her slave diet. Even when she was on the DOS diet, disobedient India cheated and was once caught actually eating cheese cake.





The 800 calorie diet plan laid out by Raniere for his slaves consists of several spoonfuls of plain yogurt and fruit in the morning, followed by plain squash, kale, cucumber, or zucchini, and a bite of Kimchi for lunch and dinner. Approved beverages include lemon water with stevia, probiotics and Zevias, a calorie free sparkling water. Dessert would be several pieces of sugarless gum.

India now works at a café. One would think that after 7 years with Executive Success Programs and more than $200,000 invested in Raniere-based classes, she would not have to work for near minimum wage.















