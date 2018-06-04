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Stats for Frank Report: more than 725,000 for May; More than 2.3 million in 2018 to date

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Frank Parlato
Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Between January 1 to June 3, Frank Report has had 2,312,438 views.

stats 2016-2018

 

Most of these came from the US. Followed by Canada and Mexico.

 

stats may 2018

During the 12 months of 2017, Frank Report had a total of 1,146,777 views.

In the month of May, 2018, Frank Report had 731,394 views.

Most of these came from the US followed by Mexico and Canada.

 

During Frank Report’s history – which commenced on Dec. 2015, there have been about 3.5 million views.

Undoubtedly Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s arrest have helped traffic. Frank Report was first to publish/predict their arrests. If Clare Bronfman gets arrested as she richly deserves, that to should boost stats. Stay tuned.