Stats for Frank Report: more than 725,000 for May; More than 2.3 million in 2018 to date

Between January 1 to June 3, Frank Report has had 2,312,438 views.

Most of these came from the US. Followed by Canada and Mexico.

During the 12 months of 2017, Frank Report had a total of 1,146,777 views.

In the month of May, 2018, Frank Report had 731,394 views.

Most of these came from the US followed by Mexico and Canada.

During Frank Report’s history – which commenced on Dec. 2015, there have been about 3.5 million views.

Undoubtedly Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s arrest have helped traffic. Frank Report was first to publish/predict their arrests. If Clare Bronfman gets arrested as she richly deserves, that to should boost stats. Stay tuned.