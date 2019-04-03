Source: Mexico Rising! Nxivm Members Plan Letter Writing Campaign for Nancy Salzman for Judge Garaufis to Help on Sentencing – & Other Nxivm Mexico News

Here is an email I received. I am publishing it as I received it, with one redaction and with minor edits for clarification. I am not publishing the name on the email of the person who sent it or any identifying information. The writer wishes to remain anonymous.





By A Mexican





I have been reading the Frank Report for a while now. I’ve only made a couple of comments and, quite frankly, I’ve been hesitant to contact you.





I am a former Nxivm member, I was involved in the group for years. In the beginning, I thought you were crazy and didn’t believe what you wrote. I still recognize many inaccuracies or lies, maybe your sources aren’t so informed sometimes, or there is an objective to hurt certain people.





I say this because I have been on the receiving end of some of those attacks sometimes. This is why I took so long to contact you. I also took long because I had to discover the truth on my own. Unfortunately, it wasn’t an easy thing given all the indoctrination and the systematic deception…





[Redaction].

By now I am convinced that I was involved in a cult, something I denied to myself for years. I am also convinced that KAR [Keith Alan Raniere] is a psychopath. In part, thanks to you. (I never thought I would say that).





After the new charges were brought, I decided I will do what I can to stop this madness and anything that has to do with Keith Raniere and his efforts here in Mexico where I am from.





Camila Fernández is living in Guadalajara, sponsored and hidden by [redacted]. He has been hiding her since Keith’s arrest. She is now working for Rainbow with children.





[Redacted], as well as the Boone brothers [Omar and Edgar Boone], should be your main focus if you want to expose Nxivm operations in Mexico. The three of them, [redacted], Edgar and Omar are very active, trying to get 100s of letters of support for Nancy. They have plans and have already started operating ESP 2.0,





[Redacted] is leading that project with Edgar. They are coaching people and some companies. And one more thing: KAR started a T-shirt “business” that is like all the schemes he made – MLM or pyramid. Loreta Garza and Jimena Garza are with [redacted] the leaders for that company.





I think they are all still willing to support KAR because they are anonymously doing so. If they are exposed, I don’t believe they would continue to do so.





***

Dear Mexican: Happy to expose them. If Nxivm Mexico is supporting Nancy Salzman, it stands to reason that if Nancy and Lauren Salzman get off with light sentences – they can, once again, rebuild Nxivm with Prefect as the leader.





Some photographs from the Frank Report gallery.

Don't it make my blue eyes brown? Keith has many followers in Mexico. As this magazine cover seems to indicate, when he goes to Mexico, just like a chameleon, he begins to transform his appearance to look just like a Mexican.





Ms. Garza with her husband Omar Boone who also has a green sash. Ms. Garza has Keith Raniere's initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Mr. Raniere.

Jimena Garza with her husband, Omar Boone. Both hold the green sash. Jimena has Keith Raniere’s initials near her vagina as a symbol of her lifelong obedience to him.





***





NXIVM sex cult members from Mexico dancing for leader Keith Raniere.

NXIVM members from Mexico dancing for Keith Raniere.





Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].





Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez - DOS slaves. Loreta is in the t-shirt business now? She ran Rainbow in the USA before fleeing the US to go back to Mexico.

Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez – DOS slaves. Loreta is in the t-shirt business now? She ran Rainbow in the USA before fleeing the US to go back to Mexico.