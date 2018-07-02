Source: 8 Hale was NO sex lair — your stories resemble a mini-Dynasty – salacious and degrading

Drive I have been admonished – not to call 8 Hale Keith Raniere’s “sex lair.”

No, I was told by a scolding source: It was NOT his sex lair.

It was used by Keith as a multifaceted place – of wonders – the site of his doing all sorts of worthy activities. He played his piano, and read books – it was a library – and he read aloud to others. He sat once in a while in his hot tub, true – but not often.

He met with various women and men and discussed an array of important topics. He had important meetings there. He taught piano. He taught singing. He gave one-on-one personal instructions on the deepest of issues for the personal welfare of many a student, male and female – the females being clothed in their best outfits and occasionally sans outfits – as Keith mentored in his best Vanguardian tradition.

And he played his $90,000 Steinway Grand Piano. Indeed, it has been said his piano playing was so beguiling – it charmed the pants right off of some of his listeners. And, yes, he had a few of his slave women – branded with his personal monogram on their pubic region – there to service and be serviced in a variety of salacious ways that would make the Marquis de Sade blush.

But, no, it should never be called his “sex lair.” That’s insulting.

My source summed up what many readers must be thinking: “I must say I’m disappointed with you and your ridiculous, unfounded stories and your salacious descriptions of the stories even when they are true … Your posting is exactly the type I find like a mini Dynasty sordid tale which is unnecessary and only discredits you and the blog.”

Keith Raniere maintained a private town house at 8 Hale Drive for mentoring female students. The town house, which is referred to as 'The Library', has a commodious hot tub which is said to relax the female students who Raniere consents to teach.

Keith Raniere maintained a private town house at 8 Hale. Drive it was NOT a sex lair, says at least one adamant source.