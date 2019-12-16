Someone in Hollywood Has a Range Rover With ‘NXIVM’ License Plate





By Shadow State





An Instagram poster, David Lawrance, who lives in West Hollywood, recently posted a picture of a new black Range Rover with the license plate “NXIVM”.

David Lawrance spotted a Range Rover with a Nxivm license plate and took a picture of it.





Who in Hollywood would want to be associated with a sex slave cult?





Actually, Lawrance posted two pictures. The first is of the car’s front.









The backplate also reads NXIVM.





Lawrance wrote on his Instagram page, accompanying his pictures:





WHY WOULD YOU EVEN HAVE THIS VANITY PLATE IN 2019 #westhollywood #vanityplates #nxivm #sexcult #keithraniere #allisonmack #multilevelmarketing #sexualslavery #imean #comeon #nofilter





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A quick search revealed that the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for a new Ranger Rover is about $90,000.





Whoever is driving that car is well to do and has no shame. Either that, or they are proudly still supporting Nxivm and its now incarcerated leader, Keith Alan Raniere [see pictures below].





2020 Land Rover Range Rover Luxury vehicle

DESIGN

With its floating roofline, continuous waistline and lower accent graphics, we haven’t set out to reimagine the Range Rover, we’ve simply made it better. Innovative features such as Premium LED headlights give it even greater presence.

A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.

REFINEMENT

A truly first-class travel experience. The sublime and beautifully appointed interior of the Range Rover features executive four-seat comfort with five-seat versatility. Rear seats have increased recline and deeper cushioning for greater comfort.

He hasn't changed a lick in 20 years.

TECHNOLOGY

From the steering wheel’s hidden-until-lit, touch-sensitive switches to Touch Pro™ Duo’s beautifully integrated 10” touchscreens, the Range Rover contains a selection of technologies designed to deliver a refined, connected drive.





Keith Alan Raniere