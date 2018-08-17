Some brilliant NXIVM artwork by mk10art

There is some surprisingly striking art on the Instagram account of mk10art.

While the artist does not exclusively create art about NXIVM, the NXIVM-related ones ought to strike a chord with Frank Report readers. Follow mk10art here

Here are some of the NXIVM-related work.

mk10art writes, “Clare Bronfman + the NXIVM cult of destroying families.”

This scene depicts how Clare went to see her dying father, Edgar Bronfman Sr., with a video camera to try to elicit from him a statement that he was wrong about Keith Raniere. She was unsuccessful.

mk10art writes, “Catherine Oxenberg saves her daughter from NXIVM DOS slavery. Now she is threatened by Mexico NXIVM who threaten her life for protecting her child from pedophiles and con artists.”

Catherine did rescue her daughter, India, this past month from the vicious cult and she has received threatening letters from Mexico. I love the artist’s depiction of Keith in red NXIVM underwear with his pants down at his ankles.

MK10ART's painting of the world's most ethical man.

mk10art writes, “Keith Ranier’s brand shares some wisdom. NXIVM cult. Clare Bronfman funded the cult.”

This image shows Keith in prison. The pubic brand is doing the thinking. Keith often put women on insane diets or punishing penances which he claimed were character building. Some of the women who were branded said the branding was also character building.

Sketch by MK10ART: Keith and Allison discuss how they can better empower women.

mk10art writes, “Allison Mack and Keith Ranier’s discuss NXIVM cult on YouTube. Clare Bronfman funded the cult that enslaved women.”

This is a representation of the Conversations with Keith Raniere – some of them still available on YouTube – where Keith pontificates to an adoring Allison Mack on his various philosophies. In the YouTube videos one cannot see what is below the table where they are seated. The artist shows us.

The artist seems to have captured Allison’s nose pretty well here.

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

mk10art writes, “Allison Mack branding her and Keith Ranier’s initials into a DOS slave as Raniere and Clare Bronfman hold her down.”

While not a literally accurate depiction of the branding ceremony – Keith was not physically present and DOS slave Dr. Danielle Roberts did the actual branding, not Allison – this portrayal does capture the true spirit of the branding. I love Allison and Clare’s eager expression as they look at each other, excited – with a lascivious Raniere looking on.

MK10art

mk10art writes, “Pimp Mack. NXIVM helped her reach her ‘fullest’.”

That certainly cannot be denied – if fullest is defined by fulfilling Raniere’s goals for her. Allison went from famous, successful actress to nearly broke sex slave and pimp for Raniere. She is now charged with sex trafficking and a bunch of other crimes. Pimp Mack achieved Raniere’s goal – destruction of all who follow him.

MK10ART - NXIVM and leader Keith Alan Raniere

No caption here and perhaps no caption needed. This mk10art work beautifully symbolizes NXIVM. Personally, I love the representation the artist has of sinister Keith Raniere. It’s truly hair raising.

Hope mk10art continues.

Follow this brilliant artist on Instargram for more excellent artwork.