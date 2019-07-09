Some Assist in Efforts to Expose More of NXIVM’s Dark Secrets – Others Thwart Those Efforts

Joe O'Hara was spied on by NXIVM, but the spies they hired were so incompetent that they provided phony bank statements.

Joe O’Hara

By Joe O’Hara

One of the things that readers of Frank Report don’t get a chance to see is the amount of cooperation that goes on among those who are dedicated to exposing more of the dark secrets concerning the members and operations of the NXIVM cult.

This includes not only the information sharing that occurs among the reporters who have been covering the story of Keith Alan Raniere and his sex slaver cult, but also the information that those who have been harmed by him and the cult have been willing to share.

It’s somewhat understandable that journalists and reporters would cooperate with one another.

Even though they work in an environment where “scoops” are important, they also know that sharing information about complex cases like this is the only way to ensure that the whole story is made public.

Since he broke the story of the human branding back in June 2017, Frank Parlato has been sought out by hundreds of documentary producers, filmmakers, journalists, authors and reporters.

MK10ART's painting of Frank Parlato being drawn in a chariot by his slaves Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman. The ironic touch is that these two tried to make Parlato the slaves of the state and slightly missed the mark.

MK10ART’s extraordinary painting of Frank Parlato, publisher of Frank Report, being drawn in a chariot drawn by his new slaves, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.

Most of them were seeking clarification about aspects of Keith Alan Raniere and NXIVM that they simply didn’t understand.

Others – especially those who were just assigned to cover the recently-completed trial of Raniere – were seeking background information about Raniere and NXIVM. Information that they could have obtained by doing several hours – or maybe days – of internet searching.

Federal Prisoner 57005-177

Not once during this time did I see Frank refuse to answer anyone’s questions.

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Less Cooperation Among Some Victims of NXIVM

Oddly enough, there has been less cooperation among some of the victims of NXIVM.

While some like Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Catherine Oxenberg, and Mark Vicente have openly shared whatever information they had about the cult’s inner-workings, others have hoarded such information as if it were gold.





Susan Dones interviewed by Dr. Oz on the subject of Keith Raniere.

Susan Dones being interviewed by Dr. Oz on the topic of Keith Raniere.

A few have even obstructed us and other journalists from getting access to information.

This type of obstructionist behavior is usually the result of someone trying to make themselves seem more important than they actually were in the takedown of NXIVM – or as a way of protecting whatever financial gain they hope to reap from future books, movies, podcasts and the like.

People who were actually involved with the NXIVM cult for many years – e.g., Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Mark Vicente, etc. – have insights and perspectives that no one else has.

Mark Vicente

Yet, those are the very people who have been willing to share the most – and to help link us and other reporters to individuals who have something unique or special to add to the story of NXIVM and Raniere.

Barbara, in particular, has shared extremely helpful in explaining how certain matters were handled within the cult.

And even though she still insists that there was some good within Raniere’s “tech”, she has also been extremely helpful in explaining how that same “tech” could be misused to harm others.

For Barbara Bouchey, Keith Raniere was a special kind of boyfriend and their days in Nxivm were like Camelot.

In addition, Barbara has also been very helpful in putting us in touch with others who have their own insights regarding NXIVM and Raniere.

Meanwhile, a select few have tried to turn themselves into gateways that must be navigated in order to talk to other victims.

Oddly enough, many of these self-proclaimed “protectors” have little real experience in dealing with the NXIVM cult – and have simply inflated their real stories in order to make themselves seem more important to others.

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Groups like NXIVM are rarely, if ever, brought down by a single individual.

Instead, it takes a collaborative effort to expose the evil – and to destroy it.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs — or at least it used to do that.

That’s why it’s important that no one ever put their own interests ahead of the collective interest of ensuring that NXIVM is destroyed forever.