Socialist Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at media for revealing where she lives – in a luxury high rise

According to the New York Post, Democratic Socialist party member and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “scolded media outlets for reporting that she lives in a luxury high-rise building in Washington, DC, around the time she and other high-profile Democrats appeared on a hit list compiled by a Maryland man arrested for allegedly planning a mass terror attack.”

“It’s reckless, irresponsible & puts people directly in danger. This isn’t a game,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez earns $174,000 per year as a congressperson.

She lives “…in a tony section of the capital in a building where rents range from $2,000 for a studio apartment to more than $5,000 for a three-bedroom,” according to the Post.

Recent articles pointed out that “Ocasio-Cortez’s platform [is] as a champion of the poor and took her to task for living in an upscale building that they claimed didn’t offer affordable housing.”

Ocasio-Cortez made housing affordability one of her top policy concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez also has a second residence in the Bronx, a condo purchased by her late father in 1986. She has lived there since 2011. The mortgage was paid off by her father in 2007, according to public records. She resides there without any monthly payments other than homeowner association fees and property taxes, according to a report in the Washington Free Beacon.

Ocasio-Cortez seems to have lied about her living situation during her campaign.

She “…focused on being relatable to the ‘working-class struggles’ of fellow New Yorkers, with reports falsely indicating that the family had to ‘fight off foreclosure’ on the Bronx apartment,” according to the Beacon.

CNBC wrote, “In 2008, Ocasio-Cortez’s father passed away from cancer when he was just 48. In order to help fight off foreclosure on her family’s apartment in the Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez took on several jobs in restaurants—often working 18-hour shifts.”

The mortgage was paid off before her father died.

There is more:

The Daily Mail revealed that her father purchased a second residence—a three-bedroom home in pricey Westchester, about 30 miles north of New York City. She moved there as a young child and, thus, her Bronx condo was not her family home.

Ocasio-Cortez made it seem, in an interview with The Intercept, that the Westchester home her mother lived in was in New York City.

“With my family, we sold my childhood home,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “My mother was forced to move to Florida because she could no longer afford to live in New York City, remain in New York City.”

Ocasio-Cortez seemed to go out of her way to describe an affluent or at least middle-class lifestyle as a struggle up from poverty.

Ocasio-Cortez’s new luxury apartment in DC was named by Politico as “one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world.”

In defending her choice of a luxury condo, a spokesman of Ocasio Cortez told the Washington Free Beacon that her office also uses a car with an “internal combustion engine that runs on fossil fuels,” even though she thinks their use should be eliminated.