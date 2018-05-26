So much for NXIVM closing down- Nancy Salzman now seeking 15 students to coach for $10,000 per month each

Do you have some sort of personal or professional problem? Or perhaps you have Tourette’s Syndrome? Problem solved: You can now hire Nancy Salzman, the putative President of Executive Success Programs (ESP), for $10,000 a month to solve them.

Why so cheap? Because of legal and media challenges that ESP is facing, Nancy is taking on just 15 new people.

Please act fast because, as Chris Pearson-Smith notes below, slots are filling up fast. Four of the 15 are already taken. Which means there is room for only 11 of you.

So what do you get for your $10,000 per month? Up to two hours per week with Nancy. That means she is charging around $1,250 per hour.

By the way, if you wish to avail yourself of this “very effective new science,” you have to sign up for at least six months.

$60,000 for 48 hours of one-on-one time with Nancy Salzman.

There is no mention here about refunds if Nancy goes to jail before you complete your six month program.