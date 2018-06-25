Snappy answers to some stupid comments on Keith Raniere’s bail package

I found these notes today. I forgot I wrote them. They were my spontaneous, initial observations of Keith Raniere’s June 5th bail package.

The bail package was rejected by Judge Nicholas Garaufis. However, since Raniere’s lawyers promised to present a modified bail package, I don’t think it’s irrelevant to publish my ‘top of thehead’ impressions of the original bail package at this time. I quote first from Raniere’s bail package, then my response.

Raniere’s Lawyers: The Government advances an adventuresome legal theory without precedent to assert … “sex trafficking.”

Frank Report: True, there is no precedent for a multi-level marketing, blackmail and branding, sex-slaver cult. Good point.





Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith Raniere invented the world’s first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS. [Patent pending?]

RL: Some may view certain elements of Raniere’s teachings as bold.





FR: Others might view it as sick and warped.

RL: There are many others who have said, and one day will testify in this very courtroom, that these teachings improved their lives or gave their lives greater meaning.

FR: Others will testify they were terrified and in fear for their very lives.

RL: Raniere will wage a vigorous and principled defense to these charges.

FR: And lose.

RL: Raniere asks only to be released from prison so that he and his lawyers may wage this exhaustive and important fight.

FR: Did you mean “exhausting and important FLIGHT?”

RL: Raniere’s proposed conditions, including round-the-clock security, as well as electronic monitoring, will ensure no danger of his fleeing because he would be under constant guard.

FR: How about hiring members of the Society of Protectors to guard him? A lot of them owe money for intensives and can work off their debt by doing guard duty.

RL: Nxivm Corporation exists to scientifically study education and technology to help its students excel, thereby creating a rational and ethical world.

FR: Personally, I like the human fright experiments.

RL: The decision of some DOS women to brand themselves was absolutely knowing and voluntary, and a product solely and exclusively of their free will. In fact, the woman being branded typically placed the stencil on her body where she wanted the brand to be located.

FR: Gee, how come they all chose to brand themselves on their pubic region?

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

The brand of Keith Raniere. His lawyers assert that the women chose the spot – even locating the stencil just where they wanted to be branded.

Marc: Why did you brand women? Keith: (A) The smell reminds me of BBQs I had when I was a boy. (B) The girls begged me to; (C) I didn't think anyone would even notice.

There are no stupid bail packages — only stupid clients.