Sketch of Allison Mack tells 1000 words; Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman now running the sex-slaver cult

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack pleaded “Not guilty” to sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor charges as part of an alleged sex cult in a federal court in Brooklyn Friday.

Mack, 35, appeared before a judge “looking unkempt and gaunt.”

She was wearing jeans, a denim shirt and holding tissues, CBS 6 Albany reported.

The judge refused a request by her lawyers to release her without bail.

A bail hearing will be held Monday.

Compare the sketch with the pic of the woman on the cover of the New York Post today.

Allison Mack has now experienced Executive Success to its fullest. And she has experienced what happens to just about everyone who comes in contact with Keith Raniere. She is the first of his followers to go to jail. There will be others. To the extent that they helped Raniere, they are going to be arrested.

Clare Bronfman – now currently in charge of NXIVM and leading the sex-slaver cult is next.

When she is arrested, the cult will fall like a house of cards because she is financing the entire operation now. They can’t recruit any one – and even the Mexican operation that has generated so much cash for the Raniere/Bronfman crime syndicate may not be operating now (The founders of the Mexican Centers – Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt – suddenly decided to cede control of that operation last week).

Clare is holding everything together in her usual parsimonious, authoritarian and brutal way. Oh, the joy she must be feeling to finally be in control of everything!

Without Allison around, it’s doubtful that Lauren Salzman will be able to hold the slaves together. And, if the slaves decide to go to the authorities and tell everything they know – which is exactly what they should do – then Lauren will also likely face arrest and imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the President and Prefect of the ESP operation, Nancy Salzman – who Clare supposedly despises and vice versa – is nowhere to be found. The only question now is whether Nancy “flips” on Clare before Clare “flips” on Nancy.