Six Reasons Why Allison Mack Has Been Punished Enough!

By Balls of Fire

Allison Mack’s victims have gotten – and are still getting – “Justice.” What more do people want from Allison Mack?

1.) She pled guilty to 2 felonies. [Racketeering and Racketeering Conspiracy].

Allison Mack leaving court.

2.) She has been under house arrest for two years. Not a big deal? People are complaining about being in the house one week because of Covid-19.

Allison Mack has been subject to home confinement for two years at her parent’s modest home in Los Alamitos California.

As these pictures show, Allison cannot even leave her home – and has to keep one ankle inside the door because of the ankle monitor she must wear at all times.

















As you can see, Allison has to wear an ankle monitor which she has had affixed to her left ankle for two years. This is no picnic and caused discomfort and anxiety. Some say it is worse than a pubic brand.

3.) She still faces a prison sentence.

Though she was convicted a year ago, Allison Mack has not yet been sentenced. The waiting is terrorizing in itself.

4.) She still faces a civil lawsuit.

Attorney Neil Glazer and his team of attorneys represent some 80 Nxivm plaintiffs who are suing Nxivm leaders and Allison, though broke or nearly broke, is prominently and repeatedly mentioned in the lawsuit as a defendant.

5.) She still faces going “broke” in the civil lawsuit.

She is likely to lose most, if not all, of whatever little money she has left if the lawsuit against her is successful. Allison has already had to forfeit her Albany NY home to the feds. She may face a grim future where she is penniless.

6.) She still faces a ruined reputation because she is a celebrity and cannot blend into the shadows like Jane Doe can. Think Lori Loughlin, the Cover Girl of the College Admissions Scandal.

Allison Mack cannot have obscurity like some of her codefendants in the notorious Nxivm sex cult case.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman enjoy an outing at Starbucks in 2019 – after their conviction and in general, very few people recognize them. Allison Mack can go nowhere, probably for the rest of her life without people knowing who she is.

Perhaps people would enjoy watching her get beaten in the public square like in Saudi Arabia?





How bout life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years?

Maybe a Game of Thrones shaming walk where people can spit on her?





Perhaps people would be satisfied if she could now become her victims’ slaves?

After all, turn-about is fair play, isn’t it?

When does justice become revenge?

When does revenge become greed?

When does a victim stop being a victim?