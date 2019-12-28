Singer M.I.A. Attended Necker Island Secret Nxivm Retreat With Then-Husband Ben Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Richard Branson

By Shadow State

Clare and Sara Bronfman’s nephew Ben Bronfman married the Tamil rap singer M.I.A. The two of them attended at least one Nxivm retreat hosted by Sara Bronfman-Igtet on Necker Island in 2010.

Necker Island is owned by Richard Branson who was also in attendance.





M.I.A. [far right] with Sara Bronfman [center] on Necker Island.

Necker Island – home of at least two secret Nxivm retreats.

Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman at Necker Island.

Bronfman met British rapper M.I.A. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York in 2008. They were married and had a son, Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman, on February 13, 2009.

M.I.A, [Mathangi Arulpragasam] was born July 18th 1975 in London, England. Her father reportedly was part of the gorilla organization The Tamil Tigers. After her father joined the militant group her family fled Sri Lanka to London.

Below are lyrics to M.I.A.’s hit song “Paper Airplanes.” They seem to espouse the Nxivm philosophy from illegal immigration, to stealing money, to having loads of sex and even a dash of poison and murder.

The song was written before she attended the Nxivm secret retreat.

John Tighe reported that at that secret gathering of Nxivm members, money laundering, illegal immigration and other crimes of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise were discussed. There is no evidence that M.I.A. participated in any of this and there seems to be little or no evidence that M.I.A. remained with the group. It is quite likely that she merely attended it with her husband Ben Bronfman. In turn, he may have attended for no other reason than his cousin Sara has hosting the event.

After all it was a chance to mingle with such celebrities as Richard Branson, Emiliano Salinas, Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk.





Lyrics to Paper Airplanes

fly like paper get high like planes

if you catch me at the border

I got visas in my name

if you come around here

I make them all day

I get one down in a second if you wait.





sometimes I think sitting on trains

every stop I get to on clocking

that game everyone’s a winner

were making our Fame

bonafide Hustler making my name





All I want to do is bang bang bang

and AKka Ching! And take all your money





Pirate skulls and bones

sticks and stones

and weed and bombs

running when we hit them

lethal poison for the system





No one on the corner

has swagger like us

hit me on my burner

prepaid wireless

we pack and deliver

like UPS trucks

already in hell

just pumping that gas





All I want to do is

bang bang bang bang a

nd AKAaa Ching! and take your money





M.I.A. third world democracy

yeah I got more records

than the KGB

so no funny business





Some some some

I some I murder some

I some

I let go some some some

I some

I murder some

I some I let go





All I want to do is

bang bang bang bang

and AKAaa Ching! And take your money





https://youtu.be/ewRjZoRtu0Y







A talented singer – but were the words really written by her of Keith Raniere?





Preview YouTube video M.I.A. – Paper Planes (Official Music Video)

















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On another cultural note, the actress Sue Lyon, who played the title character in the Stanley Kubrick film “Lolita,” has passed away.

For those of you not into high culture, “Lolita” was the 14 year old girl molested by an adult male and was based on the book “Lolita ” which was one of Keith Raniere’s favorite books.

The book is by Vladimir Nabokov. It relates the story of a European professor, Humbert Humbert (played by James Mason in the film) who relocates to an American suburb, renting a room from lonely widow Charlotte Haze (played by Shelley Winters in the film). Humbert marries Charlotte, but only to nurture his obsession with her teenage daughter, Lolita (Sue Lyon).

After Charlotte’s sudden death, Humbert hopes to have Lolita all to himself.

14 year old Sue Lyons with James Mason in the film Lolita.

Coincidentally, Sue Lyon also starred in the film “Night of the Iguana” set in Puerto Vallarta, the Mexican city where Keith Raniere was arrested in a seaside villa – and just before Raniere was ready to conduct a special recommittment ceremony which was to feature group fellatio with Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nicki Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, Camila Fernandez and Loreta Garza.

While Clare Bronfman was there [and paying for the villa] it is not known if she was invited to participate in the group worship of Raniere.

A group fellatio session was to be performed by the eight beautiful women in the circle to the handsome man in the middle.