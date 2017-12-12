Short clip of street leading to Raniere’s gated community





Keith Rainiere lives in a neighborhood of San Pedro Garza García, a suburb of the larger metropolitan city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Exclusive shops, apartment buildings, and business offices are located throughout the avenues nearby. See Raniere living in La Jolla in San Pedro Garza Garcia.

The only road into his gated community has the guardhouse. All the internal streets dead-end into turnaround circles.

There is a wall around the community.