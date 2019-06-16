Shivani: Why Does Bouchey Continue to Allow Raniere to Be a Source of Stress, Unhappiness or Emphasis?

By Shivani

This is in response to the article, Bouchey Tells Audience: ‘I Was in Love With a Wonderful Guy’.

This isn’t intended as a mean joke, but maybe Barbara Bouchey’s problem is menopause and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy a.k.a. butt pellets could provide relief for her chaotic feelings.

Barbara might really not know what is ailing her. Hormonal rebalance can provide some amazing help, almost overnight, for both physical and emotional menopausal or even peri-menopausal symptoms.

Very often past residual pain, trauma and anger recycle themselves during menopause, and it can be distressing and disruptive. Many women don’t recognize our own menopausal symptoms and privately feel as if we’re going crazy. The sudden emotional arcs can be alleviated. You feel like you have yourself back again!

Immense relief is available, and it makes a world of difference.

If this has anything to do with what Barbara Bouchey is experiencing, I pray to heaven that she takes care of it.

Let’s consider the facts:

A romantic relationship that ended 10 years ago – why would anyone choose to allow something that far in the past to continue to be a source of stress, unhappiness or even emphasis? Maybe BB hasn’t been able to completely let it go because she hasn’t resolved the emotional conflicts and disappointments inevitably built into any “intimate” relationship with Raniere. I hope that Barbara cuts the head off of her inner self-blame. It is insidious and depleting, draining her self-dignity.

If, on the other hand, she is doing the Raniere/Bouchey rounds for attention, that’s another story. The only persons who seem to need to ascribe any positivity to the rot of Raniere are those who are still caught up in the illusions which he used to further his position of undisputed supremacy over others.

But really, Keith Raniere is an example of human wreckage, made more complicated by how long he was able to keep it “up.” He never needed BB. Anyone else would’ve done just as well for him.

Anybody DID do, during their entire affair. [He had many women at the same she was calling him her boyfriend]. I think that she dishonors and insults herself by opening her mouth to give him any credit whatsoever. She cannot be blind to the results of Raniere’s actions.

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As for the idea suggested by Shivani of getting Bioidentical Hormone Replacement, Nu Femme Rejuvenation Clinic [with five locations Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Houston, Milwaukee, Omaha] tells us the following about The benefits of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy a.k.a. butt pellets

As we enter into a new age of women’s healthcare, awareness and education is essential, especially as it pertains to treatment for menopause. Women have long been duped into believing that synthetically formulated pills, gels and creams is the most effective path to rejuvenating and restoring the female body to a state of optimal revitalization, however. Synthetic medications are chemically enhanced and often mixed with substances such as horse urine (insert “YUCK” face here). Furthermore, research shows that synthetic treatments, are ineffective for the long term, specifically creams or gels. Women complain of having fluctuations in hormone levels with topical creams, as well as the risk factor of transference. Since our metabolism does not recognize synthetic hormones, these treatments are shown to be nothing more than a waste of time and money. Luckily, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) or “butt pellets” is a safe and natural alternative for women.

Bioidentical hormones are derived from all-natural ingredients, including soy beans and yams, and are formulated to mimic each hormone in your body; molecule for molecule. Once the pellets are compressed, a packet of pellets will then be delivered into the upper tissue of the buttocks, which is why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fondly refers to this treatment as the “butt pellet.” The pellets will be released into your system as your body communicates the necessity of each hormone. “Butt pellets,” or Pellet therapy can last upwards of 6 months, depending on your biological and hormonal need.

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