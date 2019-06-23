Shivani: Raniere May Have Little to Offer to Negotiate a Better Prison; What Has Bronfman, Mack, Salzman Already Told to Make Deals?

By Shivani

What bargaining info does Keith Raniere have left anymore?

Does he even know? I doubt it.

His habit of inveigling his posse of minions to do his dirty work has led to multiple arrests and plea bargains, along with personal confessions, much of which hasn’t been made public.

While Raniere sat locked up for over a year awaiting trial, investigators were tracking through wads of materials for nuggets of applicable, provable evidence. I think most of that substantial backlog of incriminating evidence hasn’t even been dealt from the deck yet. For example, just think of those who made plea bargains and didn’t get called to testify.

Now please pull up a chair, and let’s talk about everything that Clare Bronfman has told federal investigators and/or prosecutors. What exactly do we know about that?

How about what we know is zilch so far? We do not have the tea on any of that.

What has Clare Bronfman said? To what details has she confessed, and what was her demeanor? There’s a conspicuous yet tacit information vacuum about how Clare Bronfman is working things out for herself. She, of all people, could steal Raniere’s bargaining thunder and not bother to let him know about it, ever.

The quietness is similar with the non-testifying matronly Prefect, Nancy Salzman. Throughout the post-arrest saga, she’s been Bronfman’s muted, possibly indentured Tonto. Not even a word, awaiting the prison docket. Meanwhile, during Raniere’s trial, Allison Mack was exposed by nearly everyone who testified, and that left her with no grounds to open her mouth in court.

Predictably, it might never be revealed what Clare Bronfman has told prosecutors. At this point in her life, Bronfman might need a ghostwriter to form a complete thought for her. Or she might be a coherent sociopath, planning acts of vengeance. Regardless, she and her family have lots of coins to buy her plenty of anonymity.

What about the other co-defendants’ unpublicized admissions? What has Mack proven, admitted or acknowledged while plea bargaining? And how shredded is her credibility? She has made herself into a thirtyish woman placed in her parents’ custody. She’s being electronically monitored as a confessed criminal who was forced into involuntary retirement and awaits prison. Even still, she might have had lots of involvement as an ambassadress and tour guide for Raniere’s sexual interests.

Did she name names?

Maybe some of the other women involved (and a few men) have already named names concerning officials or others who got bribed or blackmailed by Raniere’s group and how it was done. There could be a trainload of that info already in prosecutors’ hands, but some behind-the-scenes “train conductors” might not want to risk opening Pandora’s box.

Raniere is likely to have no idea what dirt has or hasn’t been offered up by someone else before him. So many specific details haven’t been available for him to examine. We don’t know what the prosecutors, investigators and the judge know in its entirety. What we know is only what has had to be disclosed so far.

So it’s back to “give up your delusions of getting out.” What does he know about stoicism? Probably only that he hates it. He will have to quit being a nag, a whiner, a hypochondriac and a hairy little bitch. Come on. Do you really think he has it in him?

MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s beautiful painting of Keith Alan Raniere. Mk10ART also quotes Kipling’s Law of the Jungle as a caption for this work: Now this is the Law of the Jungle – as old and as true as the sky;

And the Wolf that shall keep it may prosper, but the Wolf that shall break it must die.

As the creeper that girdles the tree-trunk the Law runneth forward and back –

For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.