Shivani: Allison Mack Fed Her Ego With This Garbage

By Shivani

Imagine how much trouble people could save themselves by just saying “no” instead of bending over backwards trying to cooperate with something, aspects of which don’t feel right, acceptable, intelligent, respectful or appropriate.

I think that we all get big or little hints from within ourselves and all too often overlook those feelings, perhaps because of wanting to be “nice” or not wanting to be excluded, getting attached to being part of something.

But what if that “something” is a toxic mindfuck?

Don’t ignore the hints from within. One could walk away having listened to one’s own mind, before any cult robot/bastards have a chance to trap another sucker for suffocation in their sado-masochistic power-grabs.

One small background thing about me is that no one is able to get me to recruit or proselytize. It is that simple. You might as well hold your breath and turn blue. And go drum up your own customers.

Really, go get fucked.

Trying to push or influence others to join anything goes against my own way of living. To me, telling somebody else what to think, or how to live. serves nothing and no one. It goes against my feelings of what is respect. So, you see, I am useless! I am not willing to be possessable and am not at all cooperative about being used.

This is what I don’t get over about Allison Mackcrack and similar acolytes. Who is willing and choosing to fall so low? What is the reward for giving up one’s conscience and common sense? Who is it who decides that it is fine to go along with collecting negative and, if necessary, false collateral, to sanction branding, going hungry, sleep deprivation and to foster one guy’s obsession with emotional and sexual abuse?

Who is refusing to think for oneself about all of this being NO DAMN GOOD for anyone? Who chooses to be a cheerleader for this shit?

And Mack didn’t merely act like Raniere’s cutesy, but creepy, cheerleader. She fed her ego with this garbage, seemed to enjoy representing herself as one of his shining examples. She acted like a star ambassadress. She tried to sound so authoritative while trying to get herself more slaves, spewing half-baked concepts fabricated to conceal the ugly truth.

Hook, line, and sinker is a choice, too.

I guess that what matters now about Mack is who is she now?