Shira’s Got the Scoop – offers new, insightful commentary on NXIVM

With a vast array of media writing stories on NXIVM, some of it parroting reports found in this publication, it is nice to see a new voice with great energy taking on the topic. I am referring to Shira Weiss. Her work appears on her website, Shira’s Got The Scoop, https://shirasgotthescoop.com/ and on Fits News.

Check it. Shira has been writing some very interesting stories on NXIVM.

https://shirasgotthescoop.com/

Here’s a sample of Shira’s work:

NXIVM Sex Cult Leader’s Girlfriend Speaks

by SHIRA WEISS || Not many women can say they were the live-in love of a cult leader for eight years. Certainly not a charismatic leader who began a multilevel marketing company that would give rise to an unexpected subsidiary, a sexual slavery sorority fronting as an exclusive women’s empowerment group. Toni Natalie is unique in that sense. She is the ex-girlfriend of NXIVM’s Keith Raniere. Pronounced like “the purple pill” for heartburn, NXIVM (Nexium) began as an Albany, New York based company devoted to professional and personal development. In recent years, the group offered courses similar to what one can expect at the Scientology Center in Los Angeles. It is alleged that Richard Branson was among the celebrities to take some of those courses. At its outset in the early 1990s, the group was called Consumers Buyline – offering discounts on goods and services for paying members. Similar to an MLM like Amway, Consumers Buyline members received commission for amassing new members.

Natalie says the name of the group would keep changing in an effort to throw off the media….

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#NXIVM: Victimized Children

The most perplexing aspect of the cult NXIVM, notorious in the media mainly for its sex trafficking subsidiary DOS, is that it’s been alleged that children have been victimized.

Aside from the recruiting of underage women for sexual slavery (and menial tasks around the clock), which of course is bad enough, it has been reported that the group runs daycare centers with controversial practices. I wrote about this briefly the other day, but it warrants a reiteration because of how grave the situation is.

The Rainbow Cultural Garden school chain was founded by NXIVM’s leader, the “Vanguard” Keith Raniere. He described his mission for these schools as “a revolutionary child development program promoting children’s cultural, linguistic, emotional, physical, and problem-solving potential.”…

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Yesterday was Mother’s Day and I’m thinking about one mom who had a difficult day, not one that can be whimsically captured in snapshots of breakfast in bed with a cup of coffee, an omelet with a side of blissful, emotional fulfillment. For Catherine Oxenberg, it is an anxious period. The Dynasty actress has been intent on rescuing her daughter India Oxenberg from the cult NXIVM, but reports from Frank Parlato (of the Frank Report) indicate that India may be named as co-conspirator number 2 in the Keith Raniere-Allison Mack-NXIVM debacle.

Allison Mack was “number 1” in recruiting young women for the sexual slavery “DOS” division of NXIVM and it’s difficult to learn that young India could have been the one to report directly to her in those trafficking efforts….

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I spoke with Frank Parlato yesterday. He was once hired as a publicist for NXIVM, which he then thought of as a company devoted to professional development and personal growth. Think of Maslow’s hierarchy for self-actualization and any conceptual ideology behind major pyramid schemes – It is interesting to note that NXIVM’s leader Keith Raniere was once in Amway. While working at NXIVM, Parlato would discover that the Seagram heiresses the Bronfman sisters (Clare and Sarah Bronfman), the group’s major financial backers, had lost a ton of money. Millions and millions of dollars

In time, Parlato would see Keith Raniere’s hand in this from behind the scenes….



