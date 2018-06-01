Shira’s Got the Scoop channels outrage over ‘kiss-ass’ NY Times Magazine story on NXIVM

Shira’s Got the Scoop had a take on the New York Times Magazine article published yesterday that mirrors what a lot of insiders are saying:

As usual, her work is entertaining and insightful, She begins:

Those who know a ton about NXIVM are outraged by yesterday’s New York Times Magazine piece. Writer Vanessa Grigoriadis went “inside NXIVM” as much as she possibly could – meaning, as much as the group, which had banned media for 14 years prior to her arrival, would allow.

Her access seemed to have been greatly controlled, and the people she met with (including Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Keith Raniere and Allison Mack) used carefully crafted language that reflected intense media training.

Read the rest of the story from Shira:

#NXIVM: That “Kiss-Ass” New York Times Magazine Piece



