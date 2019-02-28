Shadow: Who Is Protecting Emiliguano Salinas?





By Shadow State





Emiliguano Salinas is neck deep in NXIVM.





But now Emiliguano’s dreams of becoming Vanguard of Mexico lie in the dust.





He faces potential criminal liability under American law for potentially scheming with his personal Vanguard, Keith Raniere, and others to kidnap American citizens, NXIVM defectors, dissidents and critics, and disappearing them in Mexican prisons.





No doubt Emiliguano committed other crimes.





Guano is the accumulated excrement of seabirds and bats. As manure, guano is a highly effective fertilizer due to its exceptionally high content of nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium: nutrients essential for plant growth.





And the Mexican populace has no love for the Salinas gang that has looted Mexico for decades. The Mexican people will shed no tears for the likes of Emiliguano.





Nevertheless, the Frank Report reports that high-ranking Democrats are pressuring the US DOJ not to indict Emiliguano.





“Our source suspects that at the top levels at ‘Main Justice’ (the Washington DC headquarters of the DOJ,) a deal was cut with Carlos Salinas, brokered by high-level Democrats, to spare Emiliano Salinas from an indictment.”





What high ranking Democrats would expend precious political capital on a punk like Emiliguano?





No Democrat running for President would waste a phone call to spare Emiliguano.





Running for president is in itself a full-time job and the people wanting the presidency want more influence and power.





Democrats like Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor De Blasio and Senator Schumer are too busy in their current duties to bother with the likes of Emiliguano and no one wants to be tarnished by his reputation.





Obama is busy in DC writing his memoirs and trying to build a presidential library in Chicago over much local opposition.





The person behind any effort to save Emiliguano from his follies already has to have substantial clout and also ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE OF SHAME.





Now which Democrat fits that BILL?





Which Democrat has substantial influence and ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE OF SHAME?





“I did not have sex with that woman Miss Lewinsky.”





“It depends on what the meaning of the word is is.”





There is only one powerful Democrat with ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE OF SHAME.





BJ Bill has already killed the prosecution of the notorious pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.





The FBI and the Palm Beach Florida police identified 40 teenage girls who had been sexually molested by Epstein.





Bill Clinton traveled to Epstein’s private Pedophile Island with accused sex criminal Kevin Spacey on Epstein’s personal Lolita Express jet.





In a deal brokered by political insiders, Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex from only one girl and served only thirteen months of work release.





In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in “custody with work release”.





The investigation resulted in a 53-page federal indictment. Alexander Acosta, then the U.S. attorney for South Florida, agreed to a plea deal in which the government agreed to grant immunity from all federal criminal charges to Epstein, along with four co-conspirators and any unnamed “potential co-conspirators”. The deal halted the investigation and sealed the indictment. Epstein agreed to plead guilty to state prostitution charges, register as a sex offender, and pay restitution to three dozen victims identified by the FBI.





The Guardian wrote, “Despite this, the US government eventually agreed to allow Epstein to plead guilty to just one count of soliciting prostitution from an underage girl under Florida state law. … Epstein agreed not to contest civil claims brought by the 40 women identified by the FBI, but escaped a prosecution that could have seen him jailed for the rest of his life.”





On February 21, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Marra said federal prosecutors violated the law by failing to notify victims before they allowed him to plead guilty to only the Florida offense. The judge left open what the possible remedy could be.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Epstein





Jeff Epstein is a calculating pedophile – much smarter than Keith Raniere. He managed to stay out of jail.

Enough of the deals where perverts and pedophiles escape justice with deals cut by political insiders.





Jeffrey Epstein and everyone who helped cut this deal deserves to be rotting in prison for the rest of their lives.





INDICT EMILIGUANO SALINAS NOW!





