Shadow: Was Allison Mack a victim when she ruled female slaves?

By Shadow State

All of the NXIVM defendants who have plead guilty so far have been treated with kid gloves. Before Clare Bronfman used the NXIVM litigation machine to harass people, Nancy Salzman used it to attack real and perceived enemies.

And Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack plead out of the pimping charges which first attracted the attention of the media.

Moreover, the leaders of NXIVM Mexico, like Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt, escape scrutiny altogether.

RICO was designed not only to nab criminals and criminal conspiracies but also to smash criminal organizations altogether. In this NXIVM case, the full power of RICO was not used to destroy the criminal gang. Of the top 150 leaders of NXIVM, only six were indicted. And the resources exist to rebuild NXIVM.

Instead of worrying about smashing NXIVM, the government seems intent on not being too harsh on these gangsters.

Would the government be that solicitous of the defendants if they were not heiresses and actresses?

From the start, I was dubious of having a trial judge who had been appointed to the bench by that scoundrel Bill Clinton.

Clare pulled her courtroom fainting scene and Allison was seen on several occasions laughing and joking in the courtroom but also trying to hide her joviality by a strategically positioned scarf.

I have said repeatedly that this case should be about vindicating the rights of the victims. Instead it has been about protecting the fragile egos of the rich and famous defendants.

And don’t forget the powerful Democratic politicians like Kristen Gillibrand and Hillary Clinton who have had their ties to NXIVM deliberately concealed by a compliant media.

It is clear why the prosecution agreed to drop the racketeering charges against Clare.

What is that old song? “Money Makes the World Go Around.”

‘https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8P80A8vy9I

Let’s look at the scorecard.

Clare will get about 21 months.

Allison might get 36 months.

Her victims will be scarred physically and psychologically for life.

Lauren will get 36 months or a little less.

Nancy will get 24 months.

Kathy the 61 year-old ballerina will get less than 12 months.

Only Raniere, who is a stubborn mule, will get anything like ten years.

And NXIVM will possibly get its very own president in the form of Kristen Gillibrand.

In 2021 it will be pardons and commutations for EVERYONE! Everyone in NXIVM.

Get your tickets for V Week 2021!

There will be a Clare Day. An Allison Day with a night time parade lit by glowing cauterizing pens used as torches. And a Lauren Day. And Nancy Day.

And on Kathy Day there will be a special performance of “Swan Lake” given by all 60 plus year old ballerinas.

And the highlight will be a grand parade through Clifton Park topped off with a fireworks display paid for by Carlos Salinas.

What will Carlos Salinas get? Control of NXIVM and open borders to flood America with illegal aliens.

And the NXIVM Six will all be honored with statues erected in their honor. Something for the pigeons to defecate on.

Let’s not forget all the public servants in Albany who enabled NXIVM’s crimes for years.

All the police and prosecutors and judges.

What will they get?

Fat public pensions paid for by the taxpayers of the Empire State which is hemorrhaging taxpayers.

Let’s look at the other side of the scorecard — the Victims of NXIVM.

John Tighe, a man sent to prison for years under highly questionable circumstances.

Can you say “set up”, boys and girls?

Rick Ross got 14 years of endless litigation.

Joe O’Hara got years of litigation.

Frank Parlato is still in litigation courtesy of Cruella Bronfman.

Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie got litigation.

A 12 year old girl got molested as did a 15 year old girl.

There are two rather mysterious suicides.

And two mysterious deaths from cancer but those cancer victims might have been pimps who knew too much.

If America is not like the Weimar Republic of Germany in the 1920s nothing is.

Of course they are going to claim that Allison Mack is a victim of Frank Parlato.

Allison is a victim.

Allison is a victim of Free Speech and the Free Press that exposes her many crimes.

Allison was a victim when The Frank Report made her participate in all those orgies at V Week.

Allison was a victim when she supervised the branding of those female slaves.

Allison was a victim when she collected those nude pictures of women.

Allison was a victim when she used those female slaves for her own sex toys.

Allison was a victim when she paddled those slaves.

Allison was a victim when she put those women in a cage.

Allison was a victim when she abused India Oxenberg.

Allison is a victim of the white male patriarchy that wants to punish her for her sadomasochism.