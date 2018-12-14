Shadow State’s Christmas Wish List – For Allison Mack: I wish her a functioning brain and a moral compass

By Shadow State

In the Spirit of Christmas, I would like to suggest some ideal gifts for the leaders of NXIVM.

People who have given us so much mirth and merriment with their vile, evil criminality this year.

For the Vanguard, Keith Rainere: I wish him a bottle of Viagra and his ideal girl friend, a transvestite from Greenwich Village.

For Clare Bronfman: I wish her a soul.

For Allison Mack: I wish her a functioning brain and a moral compass.

'I got an angel on my shoulder.' [Note: This image has been photoshopped to insert Keith Raniere's head on an innocent bystander.]

I got an angel on my shoulder

For Sara Bronfman: I wish her a new boy toy. Her current 69 year old boyfriend is about to wear out.

For Basit Igtet, I wish your Islamic radical friends forget that you are married to the half Jewish heiress to a liquor fortune.

For Nancy Salzman: I wish for you a real nursing degree from a real university.

For Lauren Salzman: I wish for you a real avatar Vanguard baby.

For Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt: I wish you end up like Mussolini and his mistress since you boys are reincarnated from them.

For New York State Police Detective Rodger Kirsopp: I wish you the worst public defender in New York State. It is better than he deserves.

For Kristen Kreuk: I wish you acting lessons.

For Nicki Clyne: I wish you a gig at the best comedy club in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

For Dr. Brandon Porter: I wish you a box full of violent snuff films. Oh, wait a minute. Dr. Porter, you already have several boxes full of snuff films.

For Dr. Danielle Roberts, I wish you a copy of the Hippocratic Oath to place on the wall of your prison cell.

For all the Flying Monkey Lawyers who helped Clare Bronfman use the legal system to terrorize people, I wish you a swift and speedy disbarment.

For Rose Laura Junco of NXIVM DOS and her other rich women slave masters who wanted to enslave teen-ageMexicangirls,

I wish you eternal Montezuma’s Revenge.



