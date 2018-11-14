Shadow State: What Allison Mack did was evil

By Shadow State 1958

Why make everything about Allison? She was not the only “slave” master.”

Allison Mack was deliberately recruited to be the Tom Cruise of NXIVM.

If Allison’s mother has an issue with me, she should come out of the shadows and identify herself and let me hear it. I bear no ill will towards Allison’s mother. I understand that what she is undergoing must be agonizing for her.

But Allison’s mother, and Allison herself, must recognize that what Allison Mack did was evil.

It was stupid for Allison Mack, who had a decent career as a TV actress, to throw in her lot with a charlatan and fraud like Keith Raniere. But Allison went further and chucked away any sense of right and wrong in blindly following Raniere in his scams and abuses of people.

For twelve years, Allison made one bad decision after another and even threw away her moral compass. Her ability to distinguish right from wrong.

And now Allison and her mother must suffer the consequences of Allison’s horrible decision making.

I take no joy in this sorry state of affairs.

Sarah Edmondson filed the original complaint against Dr. Danielle Roberts

Sarah Edmondson bravely showed the world that the branding story was true.

As for Sarah Edmondson, she trusted in NXIVM and its program. And Sarah trusted her duplicitous “friend” Allison Mack when Mack promised to let Sarah in on more secrets through the DOS section of the cult.

And Allison Mack used and abused Sarah Edmondson’s trust to use and abuse Sarah personally.

And brave Sarah stood up and publicly protested Allison Mack’s perfidious behavior.

Sarah Edmondson was the main source to publicly come forward and accuse Mack and Raniere of branding women.

And Sarah Edmondson went to the New York Times, the premier newspaper in the country, to expose the brandings and the physical abuse that Allison Mack and Allison’s Banshees had inflicted upon her.

What was more convincing of the madness of NXIVM and its fanatical followers than Sarah Edmondson showing the branding inflicted upon her?

Even NXIVM could not deny pictures that documented Allison Mack and Keith Raniere’s cruelty towards women.

As for the NXIVM harpies trying to spread discord within our ranks, we should ignore them. They only feed on hatred and division and discord just like Raniere himself.

But if that is not possible, then we must give them back their abuse measure for measure. Show Raniere and Mack and Cruella Bronfman that we will not give in to their bullying.