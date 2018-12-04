Shadow State: Wanna make a bet on how Allison Mack’s trial turns out?

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack’s lawyers say in her defense “It is startling how little Miss Allison Mack knew about the running of DOS.”

Allison Mack knows more about DOS than she is letting on. She is trying to play the innocent lamb who lost her way.

In Chicago, dirty politicians who are caught by the Feds in years of dirty deals develop cases of Fedsheimers disease.

“I don’t know nothing.”

Fedsheimers was coined by writer John Kass of the Chicago Tribune.

Federal Alzheimer’s.

Well now Allison Mack has Fedsheimer’s Disease.

I know nothing about sex trafficking.

I know nothing about enforced servitude.

Alison Mack is the same as grubby big-bellied Chicago politicians.

Meantime, for those who criticize my posts about Ms. Mack — Anything in a Federal indictment is fair game. First Ms. Mack has to be acquitted in a trial in US Court.

The US DOJ has a 96% success rate in prosecutions.

Do you think that the FBI makes these kinds of allegations against not just Ms. Mack but her stable of co-defendants, on a whim?

Here is reality.

In the EDNY here is how criminal cases were disposed of in 2017.

New York, Eastern 395 Guilty

4 Not Guilty

7 Dismissed

https://www.justice.gov/usao/page/file/1081801/download

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Wanna make a bet on how Ms. Mack’s trial turns out?