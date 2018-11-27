Shadow State: How many slave women were forced by Allison Mack to wear cow’s udders as punishment?

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack is 36. She has the symptoms of menopause 15 years early.

In a starvation diet, the body goes into a default survival mode and shuts down non-essential functions.

The reproductive function is non-essential when a person is undergoing the stress of induced starvation.

I believe that Frank Parlato has discussed that Allison Mack’s starvation diet, done to please her Master Vanguard, has led to the beginnings of premature menopause with symptoms like night sweats.

A normal woman enters menopause around the age of 50 to 55.

So much for Executive Success.

If I mention Allison Mack a lot, it is because she is indicted and there are very clear charges against her.

I hesitate to talk about other NXIVM members because there have been no concrete allegations against them. It is somewhat unfair to speculate what the other NXIVM people have done.

As the US government drops new charges on NXIVM, it will be more clear what their members have done and I will shift more focus on them.

As for Raniere, he is toast. A Dead Man Walking. The US government wants his hide and he will not be able to plea bargain his way out.

Here is one photo of AM in a white dress, around the time of her marriage to Nicki Clyne.





Here is the uncropped photo of AM with red hair in a white dress. You can see the bones in her shoulder and neck.





Below is a photo which has 11 women and 5 men with the ubiquitous smiling Allison Mack in the middle.





Front row: Vanessa Sahagun, Marc Elliot, Michelle Hatchette, Allison Mack, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Siobahn Hotaling, Michelle Salzman, Nicki Clyne, Cami Fernandez, India Oxenberg, and Lauren Salzman:

Back row: Jim Del Negro, Chris Pearson-Smith, Brian Elliot, Sehajo Haetel, and Justin Elliot

Of the 11 women, 8 are known or suspected sex slaves of Master Vanguard.

How many of these Happy Folk will soon be joining Master Vanguard in the Graybar Hotel?

And how many of these happy slave women were forced by Allison Mack to wear cow’s udders as punishment?

“Some women have said that Mack had them doing menial chores while wearing cow udders over their breasts such as dusting, hand washing clothes and massaging Raniere’s feet to train them in the many jobs that a woman has to do to be considered valuable to a man and to remind them of their one purpose.”

https://encyclopediadramatica.rs/NXIVM