Shadow State: Allison Mack was willing to destroy parents & nephews for Raniere

By Shadow State 1958

There are some who say, “Allison Mack is not a sociopath. She never exhibited any symptoms of the condition. She was just manipulated and twisted into doing some sick things and to destroy her own life by a sexually obsessed sociopath, Keith Raniere.”

I disagree.

Mack was not only willing to destroy her life, but her parents’ and nephews’ lives to serve her warped and perverted master. The depths of depravity Mack joined him in, shows she is a soulless, conscienceless creature.

When you are inclined to think she is a victim, consider she was willing to make her own family victims.

Allison Mack’s collateral was revealed: It was such as to destroy parents & nephews for Raniere.

FBI Special Agent Michael Lever laid out details of the sex-slaver cult that come as no surprise to readers of Artvoice and Frank Report. What will come as a surprise is the extent Mack was willing to go to be enslaved by Raniere – even if it meant destroying others’ lives. This is a woman with no bottom line.

Mack’s collateral was described as:

(1) a letter regarding Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character”

(2) a contract that transferred custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere, if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere

(3) a contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if the commitment to Raniere was broken

(4) a letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack ‘s nephews.

... to sickeningly skinny

Allison Mack in Purto Vallarta as her Vanguard is arrested.

On top of this, the brutal and vicious Allison Mack brought other women into the cult as slaves – and co-conspired in coercing women in being abused, up to the point of being branded with Raniere and Mack’s initials on their pubic area.

In an email, dated October 1, 2015, Raniere wrote to another one of his slaves, “I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me.”

That’s essentially what Mack did for Raniere. She started by being his ‘fuck toy slave’ – then descended into hell by recruiting other fuck toy slaves for her pig-selfish master.

So selfish was she, herself, that she was ready to submarine her own parents, give away her house, her unborn children and destroy her nephews.

Nice going, Chloe.

You come a long way baby -- Allison Mack as Chloe Sullivan - and don't forget to check out those cankles.

You come a long way baby — Allison Mack as Chloe Sullivan – and don’t forget to check out those cankles.