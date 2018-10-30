Shadow State: Allison Mack used her fame and good name to lure young women into a sex slave cult

Allison Mack is certainly an idiot as anyone who has watched her in the Keith Raniere Conversations can attest.

Mexican Policia

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack watches as Keith Raniere is being taken away by police in Mexico

If Allison quotes the Marquis De Sade’s philosophy, with approval, then that means Allison Mack is either profoundly stupid or is evil herself. Almost every educated adult in America understands De Sade’s role in promoting the torture of people as a form of sexual expression.

Add to that that NXIVM was a cult where only one Alpha male was allowed: Keith Raniere.

So if these women want sexual gratification, they have to rely on one another. It’s no wonder that lesbianism was rampant in the cult.

On top of that, Allison Mack perceives herself as another Joan of Arc. A Martyr.

Allison Mack was into helping women empower themselves by becoming a slave to a man named Raniere

Yet Allison Mack used her fame and good name to lure young women into a sex slave cult. A cult whose young women could not leave because of the blackmail material Allison Mack had assiduously collected.

Blackmail, force, fraud, coercion, and threats void any consent given.

Branding slaves and collecting blackmail are crucial parts of her sex slave operation.