Shadow State: Allison Mack must have had a sado-masochistic streak all along

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack wasn’t really brainwashed. She enthusiastically joined in after she found out what it was really all about. She must have had a sadistic or sadomasochistic streak all along. She certainly was power hungry. So I don’t think her eyes were shut to what was going on. The only thing she may not have seen coming was the consequences she would face.

It is actually interesting that many of the female leaders within NXIVM were initially skeptical: Nancy, Clare, Allison…

Were Allison and the other the NXIVM members who went down to Mexico so frequently not only involved in money laundering and human trafficking also involved in drug trafficking?

Did some of NXIVM’s operations in Mexico help finance Basit Igtet’s (Mr. Sara Bronfman’s) political activities in Libya?

Why were Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Nicki Clyne down in Mexico in March?

As mules carrying bulk cash or illegal contraband?

As a team to lure NXIVM’s enemies into a trap?

Inquiring minds want to know.

A cult is like an onion. It has many different layers that have to be peeled away before one reaches the true essence of the cult.

NXIVM had thousands of people go through its courses, most of whom knew little or nothing about the sex cult or the tortures associated with it.

Only a small elite in NXIVM ‘s Albany Vatican knew the full truth.

And the worst physical abuses only occurred in the last few years as Pam Cafritz lay dying and Allison Mack rose to power, long after Kristen Kreuk left the cult.

In a better world could Kreuk have done better?

Of course, but we don’t live in a perfect world.

Focus your ire on the devious, depraved people who really created the Horrors of NXIVM.

Keith Raniere

Allison Mack

Clair Bronfman

Nancy Salzman

Lauren Salzman

…and the few other to-be-indicted-defendants of NXIVM.